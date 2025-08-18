DeBarge Leads Kernels to Series Finale over River Bandits 6-3

Cedar Rapids, IA - Kyle DeBarge had four hits and three RBI to power the Kernels offense to a 6-3 victory over the River Bandits in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

After the doubleheader on Saturday, there was no score until the bottom of the fourth on Sunday. Cedar Rapids starter Chase Chaney did not allow a run across the first four innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four and not issuing a walk.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Kernels opened the scoring. Kyle Hess ripped a triple down the right field line, then came home to score on Jaime Ferrer's RBI double to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

In the top of the fifth, Quad Cities evened the score. A hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases for Blake Mitchell, who walked to force in a run to make it 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Kernels grabbed the lead back. Caden Kendle led off the frame with a double, then Kyle DeBarge drove him in with a double of his own to put Cedar Rapids ahead 2-1. With one down, Brandon Winokur lined a single to left to plate DeBarge to make it 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, the River Bandits tied the game once again. A two-out single and stolen base put Derlin Figueroa on second for Carter Frederick, who doubled him in to make it 3-2. One batter later, Erick Torres lined a single up the middle to score Frederick and level the tally at 3-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cedar Rapids took the lead back. A Jefferson Valladares hit-by-pitch and a Caden Kendle walk started a two-out rally. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch, and DeBarge drove them in with a two-run single to jump the Kernels back in front 5-3. One batter later, Eduardo Tait lined a single into center to drive in DeBarge to make it 6-3.

On top by three, the bullpen took the Kernels the rest of the way. Julio Bonilla did not allow a run across two innings in relief, and behind him, Paulshawn Pasqualotto earned his ninth save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning.

With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 24-24 in the second half and to 7-5 against Quad Cities this season. Next, the Kernels travel to South Bend to open up a six-game series with the Cubs on Tuesday evening. Both starters in game one are TBD.







