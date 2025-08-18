Pacheco Makes History in 5-0 'Caps Victory

Published on August 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - Third baseman Izaac Pacheco became the West Michigan Whitecaps career home run leader as he blasted his fourth and fifth long balls of the week, accounting for four runs in a 5-0 shutout win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 6,310 fans Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Pacheco, who has the most homers of any active Whitecaps player at 13 this season, added a three-run blast in the third before following with a solo homer in the seventh - making it 35 career homers while adding 155 RBI - also a franchise record. Meanwhile, 'Caps pitchers Preston Howey, Dariel Fregio, Haden Erbe, and Marco Jimenez held Fort Wayne to just two hits with eight strikeouts in the shutout win.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Preston Howey was untouchable through four scoreless/hitless innings as West Michigan poured on four runs in the third, highlighted by Pacheco's three-run blast, taking the 4-0 lead. Fort Wayne put just two runners on base in the following four frames as Pacheco went back to work, adding a solo home run in the seventh inning, as the lead expanded to 5-0. Jimenez then came on to close the game for West Michigan, ending the eighth inning with consecutive strikeouts before finishing the game with a punchout of TinCaps designated hitter Lamar King Jr. in the ninth, sending West Michigan to the 5-0 win and their fifth-straight series victory

The Whitecaps improve to 34-14 in the second half and 78-35 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 21-27 in the second half and 52-61 overall. Miller (7-3) suffers his third loss, allowing just one run through four innings of work. Fregio (5-0) secures his fifth win with the Whitecaps, tossing two scoreless innings with a strikeout, while TinCaps starting pitcher Will Varmette (1-4) suffers his fourth loss, giving up four runs through 2.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps bullpen was the unsung hero in the series victory, allowing just four earned runs through 29.2 innings pitched and finishing the week with a 1.29 ERA through six games played.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps start a six-game series with the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday, August 19, with the evening contest beginning at 6:35 pm. Righty Lucas Elissalt gets the start for West Michigan while Lansing's starting pitcher is TBD. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.