Captains' Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped, Chiefs Stave off Sweep in 7-5 Defeat in 10 Innings

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (30-18, 65-49) fell to the Peoria Chiefs (18-29, 44-68) by a final score of 7-5 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Peoria was able to plate five unanswered runs across the final three innings, including a game-tying hit down to its final strike, to avoid a series sweep.

Lake County got on the board immediately in the bottom of the first inning with a two-out RBI infield single off the bat of C Bennett Thompson. Thompson's second High-A RBI gave the Captains an early 1-0 edge.

A half-inning later, Chiefs CF Won-Bin Cho delivered a two-out RBI single to knot the game even at 1-1. In the following half inning, Lake County 2B Garrett Howe would reclaim the lead for the Captains with a two-out RBI single. His first of three hits in the afternoon made it a 2-1 ballgame after two innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, 1B Maick Collado extended Lake County's advantage with a two-out RBI single, which put the Captains in front 3-1 through four frames. Then, in the following half-inning, Peoria 1B Josh Kross cut the Chiefs' deficit to one with an RBI double. Following Kross's eighth two-bagger of the season, Peoria trailed 3-2.

But Lake County would once again increase its lead thanks to a two-out, two-run single from 3B/LF Juan Benjamin in the bottom of the fifth, which stretched the Captains' cushion to 5-2.

After the sixth and seventh innings were scoreless on both sides, the visitors began their game-winning comeback in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single from SS Jon Jon Gazdar, which made it a 5-3 contest.

Then, the biggest moment of the game came an inning later after a walk from Chiefs DH Travis Honeyman, a single from RF Andrew Sojka, and another walk from LF Ian Petrutz loaded the bases with two outs.

Trailing by two runs and down to their final out, Peoria tied the game with a two-out, two-run single from Cho, his third hit of the afternoon. The game eventually headed to extra innings following a scoreless bottom of the ninth from Lake County.

Soon after, with one out in the top of the tenth inning, Peoria C Ryan Campos delivered what proved to be a game-winning two-run home run to right field. Campos's second long ball of the year gave the Chiefs a 7-5 advantage with three outs to get.

Chiefs RHP Mason Burns (W, 2-0) then set down the Captains in order in the bottom of the tenth to complete Peoria's late-game comeback.

Burns earned his second victory of the season, allowing just one hit in three shutout innings of relief. The Peoria-born right-hander has not allowed an earned run in nine appearances since July 11.

Lake County LHP Izaak Martinez (L, 4-2; BS, 1) suffered his second loss and first blown save of the season. The southpaw allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits in 2.2 innings of relief.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game series versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday, Aug. 19 is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will honor coaches. All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

- OF Nick Mitchell went 1-for-2 with a double on Sunday afternoon. The 2024 Round 4C pick out of Indiana, who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays this past offseason, led qualified Midwest League players with a 1.348 OPS during this week's series.

- INF Juan Benjamin went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a stolen base on Sunday afternoon. The Santiago, Dominican Republic native ranked second in the Midwest League with nine RBI in this week's series.

- INF Jose Devers hit a double on Sunday afternoon, his 33 rd double of the season. The Samaná, Dominican Republic native is three doubles away from breaking Lake County's individual single-season record of 35 doubles, which was set by both INF Kevin Kouzmanoff in 2004 and C Matt McBride in 2007.

- INF Garrett Howe went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday afternoon. This marked the 2024 11 th -round pick out of Samford's fifth three-hit game of the season across Lake County and the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats, and first since Aug. 5, 2025 for Lynchburg at Carolina (Single-A, Brewers).







