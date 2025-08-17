TinCaps Fall in Sunday Series Finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Sunday's series finale 5-0 to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).

Izaac Pacheco (No. 22 Tigers prospect) again led West Michigan (78-35, 34-14) offensively. Up 1-0 in the third, Pacheco launched a three-run home run onto the right field berm. Four innings later, Pacheco squeezed a solo home run down the right field line. His fourth and fifth home runs of the week, Pacheco passed Reynaldo Rivera (2018-2019, 2021) for the West Michigan career home run record with 35 in his four seasons.

C.J. Widger, Bodi Rascon, and Luis German held the Whitecaps to one run in 6 frames out of the Fort Wayne (52-61, 21-27) bullpen. Widger struck out four across 2 innings and surrendered just one hit.

The TinCaps did not record a base hit until the sixth inning as West Michigan held Fort Wayne to two hits for the second time this series. It is the ninth shutout for Whitecap pitching this year.

