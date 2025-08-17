TinCaps Fall in Sunday Series Finale
Published on August 17, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Sunday's series finale 5-0 to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).
Izaac Pacheco (No. 22 Tigers prospect) again led West Michigan (78-35, 34-14) offensively. Up 1-0 in the third, Pacheco launched a three-run home run onto the right field berm. Four innings later, Pacheco squeezed a solo home run down the right field line. His fourth and fifth home runs of the week, Pacheco passed Reynaldo Rivera (2018-2019, 2021) for the West Michigan career home run record with 35 in his four seasons.
C.J. Widger, Bodi Rascon, and Luis German held the Whitecaps to one run in 6 frames out of the Fort Wayne (52-61, 21-27) bullpen. Widger struck out four across 2 innings and surrendered just one hit.
The TinCaps did not record a base hit until the sixth inning as West Michigan held Fort Wayne to two hits for the second time this series. It is the ninth shutout for Whitecap pitching this year.
Next Game: Tuesday, August 19 @ Lake County (7:00 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD
- Captains Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2025
- Cubs Lose Finale at Beloit 1-0 - South Bend Cubs
- Pitching Shines in Carp's 1-0 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- TinCaps Fall in Sunday Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Avert Sweep with 4-1 Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Sando, Faile Key Dragons 4-1 Win in Series Finale at Lansing - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: August 17 vs. West Michigan (Tigers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Fall in Sunday Series Finale
- TinCaps Game Information: August 17 vs. West Michigan (Tigers Affiliate)
- Fort Wayne Supports 'Caps Against Cancer Night with 13th Sellout
- TinCaps Game Information: August 16 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)
- TinCaps Celebrate Seinfeld Night but Lose to West Michigan