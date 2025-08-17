Fort Wayne Supports 'Caps Against Cancer Night with 13th Sellout
Published on August 16, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Honoring 'Caps Against Cancer Night, the Fort Wayne TinCaps shut out the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) 3-0 in front of a sellout crowd.
The TinCaps' (52-60, 21-26) seventh shutout of the season capped off Parkview Field's 13th sellout crowd in 2025. Fort Wayne starting pitcher Luis Gutierrez completed four scoreless innings, working around a 48-minute weather delay after the third inning. The 22-year-old struck out five while giving up one hit.
Across two levels, the southpaw has a 2.24 ERA in home games across 10 appearances, striking out 51 in 52 1/3 innings.
Fort Wayne got on the board in the fourth inning behind an RBI double by catcher Brendan Durfee, scoring Jack Costello.
After three scoreless innings, the 'Caps led the eighth off with five straight singles and a wild pitch against West Michigan (76-34, 32-14) reliever Moises Rodriguez, scoring two runs.
Lefty reliever Harry Gustin followed Gutierrez with three scoreless innings himself, where he faced the minimum, striking out three. The University of Hawai'i alum recorded his fourth win this season and has allowed just one baserunner in his last six innings. Among High-A relievers with at least 48 innings pitched out of the pen, Gustin's 2.22 ERA ranks second.
Nick Wissman secured his second save of the season, striking out three in two scoreless innings.
After three two-out singles in the ninth inning, Wissman left the bases loaded on a lineout to right field.
Next Game: Sunday, August 17 vs. West Michigan (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Will Varmette
- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Preston Howey
