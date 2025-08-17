Lugnuts Shut Out Dragons, 3-0, for Fifth Straight Win

LANSING, Mich. - Raise your glass! The Lansing Lugnuts (22-25, 58-55), wearing pink on Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Night, blanked the Dayton Dragons (13-31, 34-75), 3-0, before a Saturday night crowd of 6,429 at Jackson® Field™.

It was Lansing's fifth straight victory in the series, presenting the opportunity for the first six-game super-sweep in franchise history with a win over Dayton in the Sunday finale.

Casey Yamauchi supplied an RBI single in the first inning, and Darlyn Montero and Leo De Vries added insurance with an RBI single and an RBI triple, respectively, in the fourth inning.

The rest of the game was dominated by the Lugnuts' pitchers.

20-year-old Steven Echavarria fanned five batters while allowing four hits in 3 2/3 innings, yielding to Yehizon Sanchez for the final out of the fourth.

19-year-old Wei-En Lin gave up a single to Ariel Almonte opening the fifth inning - and that proved to be Dayton's final hit of the game. Lin went on to strike out five batters of his own in three scoreless innings, walking one.

Blaze Pontes handled a perfect eighth and Mark Adamiak recorded his league-leading 19th save with a perfect ninth, notching one strikeout apiece.

De Vries, Cameron Leary and C.J. Pittaro each collected a pair of Lansing's 10 hits to aid the winning cause, with De Vries lacing a double and a triple to follow up his two homers and triple from Friday night.

De Vries, Cameron Leary and C.J. Pittaro each collected a pair of Lansing's 10 hits to aid the winning cause, with De Vries lacing a double and a triple to follow up his two homers and triple from Friday night.

Lefty Ryan Magdic takes the mound on Sunday against Dayton southpaw Nick Sando in the 1:05 p.m. finale.







