Phenom De Vries Promoted, Camarillo Joins Lugs

Published on August 18, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (22-26, 58-56) announce the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Infielder Leo De Vries is promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

- Infielder Ali Camarillo is received from Stockton (Single-A - California League)

The updated Lansing roster now has 30 active players and one player on the IL.

The 18-year-old De Vries, ranked the A's No. 1 prospect and Minor League Baseball's No. 3 prospect overall by MLB Pipeline, batted .268/.338/.518 in 15 games with Lansing after being acquired from the Padres at the trade deadline in a four-player package for JP Sears and Mason Miller. In his final three Lugnuts games, he went 7-for-12 for a double, two triples, two home runs and six RBIs.

The 22-year-old Camarillo was drafted in the 12th round in 2024 from Texas A&M. In 80 games with Stockton, he batted .254/.329/.318 with 15 doubles, one triple, one home run and 15 stolen bases.

The Lugnuts open a six-game series at the West Michigan Whitecaps tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







