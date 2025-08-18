2025 Homestand 11 Preview

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are down to their final two homestands of the season, with their next being their last of August. Beginning on Tuesday, August 19, the Cubs will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels for six games. The Kernels are the High-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins and the first-half Midwest League West division champion.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS

SMASH burger, located on the first-base side of the concourse, will debut the Grilled Corn Burger. It features two beef patties, sharp cheddar cheese, red cabbage, and a roasted corn/jalapeno blend topped with a chipotle aioli sauce.

Located on the concourse behind home plate, the Round Bar will serve up the Pineapple Kernel, containing vodka, pineapple, and cherry. Like the opponent burger, it'll be available throughout the duration of the Cedar Rapids series. This will also be available at the Tiki Hut in left field.

Finally, the South Bend Cubs will offer specialty food items to enhance Thursday's Pro Wrestling Night and Sunday's Los Cabritos Maldichos Day. On Thursday, The People's Chicken Sandwich (Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and signature sauce) will be available at the Waveland and Sheffield stands, and the Stone Cold Sundae (32 oz bucket with vanilla ice cream topped with Oreo chunks, chocolate syrup, blue and red m&m, sprinkles, and a cherry on top) will be available at Sweet Spot.

On Sunday, Carnitas Quesadillas (slow-roasted pulled pork with cheese, grilled on a tortilla) will be available at Cubs Cantina.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, August 19 - Click Here for Tickets

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda. The bundle costs $14 if you purchase in advance and $15 if you purchase on the day of the game. Presented By Kayem Foods. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office will receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a special weekday fireworks show! Presented By Barletta Boats.

Wednesday, August 20 - Click Here for Tickets

Sandbar Bums Performance: Join us for a special pregame performance by The Sandbar Bums and stick around after the game for a special half-hour postgame set. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half-priced glasses of wine, wine slushies, and Deep Eddy Vodka teas and sodas. Does not include sangria.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Thursday, August 21 - Click Here for Tickets

Pro Wrestling Night: Do you smell what the Cubs are cooking? Celebrate some of the greatest wrestlers of all time and meet WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler. Meet the King of Memphis as part of a special VIP Meet & Greet on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop. Visit our ticket offers page for VIP packages. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, August 22 - Click Here for Tickets

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Saturday, August 23 - Click Here for Tickets

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Special Appearance by Bluey: Oh Goodness gravy, Bluey is coming to Four Winds Field! While VIP tickets are all sold out, you still have a chance to say hello to Bluey at the game with a single game ticket!.

Sunday, August 24 - Click Here for Tickets

Miguel Amaya Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Miguel Amaya Bobblehead. Presented By Surf Internet. Gates open at 12:00 PM.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

Los Cabritos Maldichos: Continuing the celebration of Latin culture, the South Bend Cubs will become the Los Cabritos Maldichos for select games this season. Join us for a special pregame performance celebrating Latino culture, public address announcements in Spanish. Latin music, popular Latino food items, and more.







