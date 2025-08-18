Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for August 19-24, Presented by AES Ohio

Published on August 18, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, August 19 - Sunday, August 24, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, August 19 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, August 20 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, August 21 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, August 22 at 7:05 PM

- Saturday, August 23 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, August 24 at 1:05 PM*

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Saturday and Sunday's matchups will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV anchor Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

DIAMOND CLUB EVENT CENTER

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: RHP Johnathan Harmon

- Wednesday: RHP Luke Hayden

- Thursday: RHP Jose Montero

- Friday: RHP Nestor Lorant

- Saturday: LHP Nick Sando

- Sunday: TBA

On the Field: The Dragons faced Peoria in a six-game road series earlier this season between May 20-25, winning three games in the set. The Chiefs have not visited Dayton since August 2-7, 2022.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, August 19

National Anthem Performer: Debbie Reed

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Quest Dance Center

Wednesday, August 20

National Anthem Performer: Alexandra Kiefaber

Princess Jade

Thursday, August 21

National Anthem Performer: Chantel Eurich

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: MVP Dance Fit

Friday, August 22

National Anthem Performer: Jonathan Kuehnle

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Barline A Cappella

Boonshoft Meet the Animals

Saturday, August 23

National Anthem Performer: Felita LaRock

Honor Guard: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Northmont High School Naval Jr. ROTC Armed Exhibition Team performance

Sunday, August 24

National Anthem Performer: Karen Bunch

Honor Guard: Middletown Division of Police

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Pre Studios Performing Arts

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week. The other 50 percent supports the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500. In honor of Sunday's Reds Day at the Dragons, the winner of this week's raffle will also receive a Pete Rose signed Hit Collection Baseball and set of Great 8 statues. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, August 19:

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Home Run for Life

The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. On Tuesday, 8-year-old Kashani will be recognized during an inning break on the field. This honoree, their family, and support team will be taken onto the field with the honoree making a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd. Kashani was recently diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and learning to navigate a new way of life - come out and help celebrate her journey!

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, August 20:

Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program

During Wednesday's game, the Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program will honor the Dayton Daily News and their award-winning journalists Jessica Orozco, Nick Hrkman, and Eileen McClory during a special inning break. This trio's stellar contributions to the Dayton Daily News earned statewide and national recognition. Dayton is home to incredible people who achieve amazing things each and every day. The Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program recognizes local groups and individuals, highlighting and honoring their hard work.

Thursday, August 21:

Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI) Night presented by Montgomery County Environmental Services

Thursday is the second and final RBI Night of the 2025 Dayton Dragons season. Fans who sign up for the RBI program before August 21 will receive four free tickets along with other items that can be redeemed at the tent behind Lawn D during Thursday's game. To sign up and learn more, visit daytondragons.com/rbi.

Friday, August 22:

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air Ballpark to keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Saturday, August 23:

American Celebration Night presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB

The Dragons Hometown Heroes Program is proud to present American Celebration Night this Saturday. Festivities begin pregame on the plaza with military-themed displays including representation from many branches of service and opportunities for fans to interact with those currently serving. In-stadium pregame elements include ceremonial first pitches thrown by leaders at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB), a WPAFB honor guard, and Dragons Baseball Buddies representing children of military families in the Springfield Air National Guard. Special in-game moments are set to include recognition of all fans in attendance who are serving or have served, and an Oath of Enlistment ceremony where young men and women will swear-in to the U.S. military if front of their community.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, August 24:

Reds Day at the Dragons

Mr. Redlegs, Rosie, and the Reds Rally Pack are teaming up with Heater, Gem, Blaze, and the Dragons Green Team for this unforgettable crossover event. Fans can visit the Reds Hall of Fame traveling exhibit, visit the free souvenir photo booth on plaza, and even watch Hall of Famer Barry Larkin throw out the first pitch! There is a special ticket package for Reds Day at the Dragons including a lawn ticket, a red Dragons hat, and $5 in Baseball Bucks for just $12.50! To purchase tickets, visit daytondragons.com/redsday.

Friends and Family Game presented by Wendy's

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. For more info and all future Friends and Family dates, visit daytondragons.com/friends.

Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military and Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veterans' stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Retired Major Christina Helferich-Polosky, a veteran of the United States Army, will be recognized on Sunday for her service.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.







