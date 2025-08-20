Leary Homers in 6-1 Loss at West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Cameron Leary went 3-for-3 with a bunt single and his first High-A home run, but the Lansing Lugnuts (22-27, 58-57) could manage nothing further in a 6-1 series opening loss at the West Michigan Whitecaps (35-14, 79-35) on Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Lansing has lost eight straight games against its archrival, falling to 3-13 in the season series with West Michigan.

West Michigan starter Lucas Elissalt retired the first eight Lugnuts he faced before left fielder Leary broke the spell with a first-pitch laser of a single to right, recovering to pitch five scoreless innings.

Triple-A rehabber Woo-Suk Go fared even worse, taken by Leary on a ride into the right field Lugnuts bullpen in the sixth inning.

And the Boston College Eagle finished his stellar evening with a beauty of a bunt single off reliever Carlos Lequerica in the eighth.

But the Whitecaps' offense was already sitting comfortable, having plated two runs in the second and third innings off Lugnuts starter Grant Judkins, adding a Jackson Strong home run in the fourth, and putting the game out of reach on an Austin Murr RBI double in the seventh off Jake Christianson.

Judkins, the league's leader in innings pitched, struck out four batters in six innings while allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks.

Second baseman Casey Yamauchi went 1-for-4 with a single to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. Center fielder Ryan Lasko finished 0-for-4 to halt his own streak at 18 games.

Right-hander Kenya Huggins starts the second game of the six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, taking on Triple-A rehabber Lael Lockhart.

