Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 vs Peoria)

Published on August 19, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 l Game #111 (46)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Peoria Chiefs (18-29, 44-68) at Dayton Dragons (14-31, 35-75)

RH Nate Dohm (0-1, 3.60) vs. RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 0.93)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons are 3-3 vs. Peoria this season (all previous games at Peoria).

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 4, Lansing 1. Dragons starting pitcher Nick Sando allowed only one run over six innings and relievers Jonah Hurney and Cody Adcock combined to work the final three innings as the Dragons snapped a six-game losing streak. John Michael Faile hit a solo home run for Dayton while Carlos Jorge had two hits and two RBI. Johnny Ascanio also had two hits including a triple and scored two runs.

Player Notes:

Tonight's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery on August 6 to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when exited with elbow pain in the first inning. Harmon has allowed only two runs (one earned) in 9.2 innings in his two starts with the Dragons in 2025, posting an ERA of 0.93.

Tejay Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on August 13 and has made two scoreless appearances totaling 2.2 innings with the Dragons. His fastball has reached 96 mph in both outings. The appearance on Wednesday, August 13 was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024 (with the Reds, against the Mets). Antone has undergone three major elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game that season. He has appeared in 45 MLB games with Reds with a 2.47 ERA.

Carter Graham in his last 14 games is 16 for 50 (.320) with two home runs, four doubles, and seven RBI, raising his average from .194 to .234.

Johnny Ascanio in the series at Lansing went 7 for 17 (.412) with one home run, one double, and one triple.

John Michael Faile in the series at Lansing went 5 for 13 (.358) with one home run and one double.

Bryce Hubbart since joining the Dragons: 3 G, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 SO.

Cody Adcock in his last nine games: 1.80 ERA, 15 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, August 20 (7:05 pm): Peoria LH Mason Molina (0-0, 4.70) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-7, 4.45)

Thursday, August 21 (7:05 pm): Peoria RH Chen-Wei Lin (0-2, 5.09) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (5-5, 4.55)

Friday, August 22 (7:05 pm): Peoria LH Braden Davis (2-0, 1.09) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-10, 6.59)

Saturday, August 23 (7:05 pm): Peoria RH Jose Davila (3-6, 5.90) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (2-3, 4.94) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 24 (1:05 pm): Peoria RH Jason Savacool (3-1, 4.65) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.







Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2025

