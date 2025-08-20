Elissalt Deals, 'Caps Win 6-1

Published on August 19, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Detroit Tigers No. 26 prospect and West Michigan Whitecaps starting pitcher Lucas Elissalt tossed five scoreless innings in a 6-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 5,451 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Elissalt pitched five scoreless innings while adding two strikeouts as he combined with relievers Woo-Suk Go, Freddy Pacheco, Carlos Lequerica, and Colin Fields to hold Lansing to 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position and six baserunners total in the 79th victory for the team this year.

The 21-year-old Elissalt retired the first eight hitters he faced as West Michigan tallied two runs in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch, taking the 2-0 lead. They followed that with another pair of runs in the third, featuring a two-run single off the bat of 'Caps shortstop Woody Hadeen, expanding their lead to 4-0. In the fifth, Whitecaps outfielder Jackson Strong blasted his first home run with West Michigan over the right field wall, before the Lugnuts finally broke through in the sixth with a solo homer from outfielder Cameron Leary, trimming the lead to 5-1. West Michigan added their final insurance run in the seventh as Austin Murr plated Izaac Pacheco on an RBI single while Pacheco, Lequerica, and Fields combined for three scoreless innings to slam the door and earn the 6-1 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 35-14 in the second half and 79-35 overall, while the Lugnuts fall to 22-27 in the second half and 58-57 overall. Elissalt (1-0) gets his first victory in the Midwest League while Lugnuts starting pitcher Grant Judkins (8-8) suffers his eighth loss of the season, allowing five earned runs through six innings of work. The Whitecaps (79-35) now sit a half-game back of the Greensboro Grasshoppers (79-34) for the best overall record in Minor League Baseball.

