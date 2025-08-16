'Caps Power Past Fort Wayne, 5-1

Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - West Michigan Whitecaps third baseman Izaac Pacheco inched closer to tying the all-time Whitecaps home run record as he added his third homer of the series, a two-run blast, in a 5-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 6,160 fans Friday night at Parkview Field.

Pacheco now has 33 total home runs in his career with West Michigan, just one shy of Rey Rivera's career mark of 34 while adding 11 long balls this season - the most of any active Whitecaps player. Meanwhile, West Michigan pitchers allowed just two base hits while holding Fort Wayne to 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position in the victory.

The Whitecaps scraped a run across in the second inning to open the scoring as catcher Archer Brookman added an RBI groundout before Pacheco followed with his two-run blast in the third inning, taking the 3-0 edge. Fort Wayne left the bases loaded in the fourth inning as second baseman Zach Evans bounced into a double play while the 'Caps added individual tallies in the fourth and fifth - highlighted by an RBI single from Andrew Jenkins - stretching their advantage to 5-0. The TinCaps threatened again in the eighth inning, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly from outfielder Kasen Wells, slimming the Whitecaps lead to 5-1, but failed to do any further damage as second baseman Zach Evans bounced into a force out to end the inning. Whitecaps closer Carlos Lequerica made quick work of the TinCaps in the bottom of the ninth, retiring the side to earn the 5-1 victory and take three straight after dropping the series opener on Tuesday.

The Whitecaps improve to 33-13 in the second half and 77-34 overall while the TinCaps fall to 20-26 in the second half and 51-60 overall. Whitecaps reliever Colin Fields (8-1) picks up his eighth win going three scoreless innings while Lequerica picks up his third save, tossing 1.2 shutout frames. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne starting pitcher Isaiah Lowe (3-10) suffers his tenth loss, giving up four runs through four innings of work. Through 111 games this season, the Whitecaps hold the second-best record in Minor League Baseball at 77-34, trailing only the Greensboro Grasshoppers who are 78-33 on the year.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Fort Wayne Tincaps from Parkview Field on Saturday at 6:35 pm. Lefty Joe Miller gets the start on the mound for West Michigan against fellow southpaw Luis Gutierrez. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.