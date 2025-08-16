'Caps Power Past Fort Wayne, 5-1
Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - West Michigan Whitecaps third baseman Izaac Pacheco inched closer to tying the all-time Whitecaps home run record as he added his third homer of the series, a two-run blast, in a 5-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 6,160 fans Friday night at Parkview Field.
Pacheco now has 33 total home runs in his career with West Michigan, just one shy of Rey Rivera's career mark of 34 while adding 11 long balls this season - the most of any active Whitecaps player. Meanwhile, West Michigan pitchers allowed just two base hits while holding Fort Wayne to 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position in the victory.
The Whitecaps scraped a run across in the second inning to open the scoring as catcher Archer Brookman added an RBI groundout before Pacheco followed with his two-run blast in the third inning, taking the 3-0 edge. Fort Wayne left the bases loaded in the fourth inning as second baseman Zach Evans bounced into a double play while the 'Caps added individual tallies in the fourth and fifth - highlighted by an RBI single from Andrew Jenkins - stretching their advantage to 5-0. The TinCaps threatened again in the eighth inning, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly from outfielder Kasen Wells, slimming the Whitecaps lead to 5-1, but failed to do any further damage as second baseman Zach Evans bounced into a force out to end the inning. Whitecaps closer Carlos Lequerica made quick work of the TinCaps in the bottom of the ninth, retiring the side to earn the 5-1 victory and take three straight after dropping the series opener on Tuesday.
The Whitecaps improve to 33-13 in the second half and 77-34 overall while the TinCaps fall to 20-26 in the second half and 51-60 overall. Whitecaps reliever Colin Fields (8-1) picks up his eighth win going three scoreless innings while Lequerica picks up his third save, tossing 1.2 shutout frames. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne starting pitcher Isaiah Lowe (3-10) suffers his tenth loss, giving up four runs through four innings of work. Through 111 games this season, the Whitecaps hold the second-best record in Minor League Baseball at 77-34, trailing only the Greensboro Grasshoppers who are 78-33 on the year.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Fort Wayne Tincaps from Parkview Field on Saturday at 6:35 pm. Lefty Joe Miller gets the start on the mound for West Michigan against fellow southpaw Luis Gutierrez. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.
PLAYOFF PLANS
The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.
Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2025
- 'Caps Power Past Fort Wayne, 5-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Loons' Barrage Beats Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Means Dazzles in Rehab Start, Captains Win Fifth Straight in 6-5 Victory Over Chiefs - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Celebrate Seinfeld Night but Lose to West Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Bats Break out in 7-2 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Loons Trample T-Rats 16-5, Great Lakes Smacks Four Home Runs - Great Lakes Loons
- Behind Two de Vries Dingers, Lugs Drub Dragons - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lansing's de Vries Hits Two Home Runs, Lugnuts Top Dragons, 11-6 - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Drop Friday Battle with Sky Carp, 7-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Late Push Propels Captains Past Chiefs, 6-5 - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels and River Bandits Postponed Friday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Quad Cities And Cedar Rapids Rained Out Friday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Information: August 15 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Minton Propels 'Caps to 8-3 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Captains Win Fourth Straight, Defeat Chiefs 6-5 - Lake County Captains
- Wild Win For Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- T-Rats Five-Run Eight Inning Spoils George's Record-Breaking Game - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Drop Thursday Night Matchup With Whitecaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- First Place Secured, Cubs Take Down Sky Carp 6-2 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- 'Caps Power Past Fort Wayne, 5-1
- Minton Propels 'Caps to 8-3 Win
- Pacheco, Pen Push 'Caps to 5-4 Win
- 'Caps Win Streak Ends at Seven
- 'Caps Sweep Kernels in 4-2 Win