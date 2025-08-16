Kernels and River Bandits Postponed Friday
Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Friday's game, August 15, between the Kernels and the River Bandits, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, August 16, with game one beginning at 5:00.
