Cubs Drop Friday Battle with Sky Carp, 7-2

Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit, WI - Despite scoring the first run of Friday's game at ABC Supply Stadium against the Beloit Sky Carp, the South Bend Cubs couldn't win their fourth straight game this series, dropping game four of the six-game set by a final of 7-2. South Bend has still won three of the first four this week, and will be in a tie atop the Midwest League West Division come Saturday night with Beloit.

Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids were postponed on Friday night due to rain, so the Cubs and Sky Carp even lead in the division is 1.5 games over the River Bandits.

South Bend was on the board in a hurry on Friday, as it looked like it was going to be a 1-2-3 inning for Sky Carp starter Nick Brink. On a ball rolled routinely to the second baseman, an error was made by Beloit, allowing Cristian Hernandez on with two outs. Ariel Armas then singled, and with two runners on, Kade Snell mashed a base-hit to right field. Hernandez scored, and Snell drove in his first professional RBI for a 1-0 lead.

Kenten Egbert got the start for the Cubs, coming off three straight outings out of the Cubs bullpen. He had tossed 7.1 straight scoreless innings out of the pen, but in the bottom of the 1st gave up the first professional home run to Miami Marlins 2025 first-round pick Aiva Arquette. It was a solo shot to tie the game, and it was 1-1.

A few innings later, the Sky Carp homered again, this time a two-run bomb by Cody Schrier for the 3-1 lead.

South Bend had chances to get back in the game, but the Beloit starter Brink induced double play balls in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th to halt Cubs rallies.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Dominic Hambley pitched a 1-2-3 6th inning, but the Sky Carp would add on with four more runs in the 7th. That included a three-run home run, and the first in the pro career of Marlins 2025 second-rounder, Brandon Compton.

Also working in a relief role, Kenyi Perez fired 1.1 shutout innings, to get himself back on track after his 9.1 inning scoreless streak came to an end on Tuesday.

Down to their final three outs in the 9th, the Cubs picked up a 9th inning single from Brian Kalmer, who has had three straight games with multiple hits each. It was Kalmer's second time this series having three hits in a game. The Cubs scored one in the 9th, via an RBI sac-fly from Leonel Espinoza, scoring Kalmer, but Beloit closed down the 7-2 win.

Also finishing Friday with a multi-hit effort was Armas, who is on a five-game hit streak. Armas has 23 hits in the month of August in just 13 games played.

Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium will be another battle for sole possession of first place in the division. The Cubs will send lefty Evan Aschenbeck to the mound, with first pitch set for 7:35 PM EST.







