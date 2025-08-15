TinCaps Game Information: August 15 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (51-59, 20-25) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (76-34, 32-13)

Friday, August 15 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 111 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (3-9, 5.65 ERA) vs. RHP Rayner Castillo (3-5, 5.91 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Thursday night at Parkview Field to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate), 8-3.

NOBODY KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios put together his team-leading 26th multi-hit game in his 99th played on Wednesday night. It is his 4th in his last 7 played. This comes off a 9-for-22 series last week against South Bend with 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, and 4 RBI. He has 13 multi-hit games in his previous 27 played, dating back to July 11. Across the stretch, he is hitting .347 (35-101) with 7 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, and 16 BB. Karpathios homered for the 12th time this season on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 10 of which have gone to the opposite field.

KARP WITH A CANNON: On Thursday night, Braedon Karpathios gunned down Whitecaps career-doubles leader Austin Murr twice, trying to stretch singles into doubles. It is his 13th and 14th outfield assists this season. The mark is second in High-A and fifth in Minor League Baseball.

260 SHOWS OUT: In the Miami Marlins' 13-4 win on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, five former TinCaps showed out. Xavier Edwards (2019) led the game off with his second home run of the season and added a triple. Exploding onto the scene, rookie Jakob Marsee (2023) launched a three-run homer five batters later. Marsee later connected on a two-run homer in the fifth, ending the night 4-5, 2B, 2 HR, and 7 RBI. Graham Pauley (2023) also completed a four-hit night with a home run, while the Guardians' Gabriel Arias (2019) bashed a three-run home run. The group had half of the game's hits and went a combined 11-17 with 29 total bases, 5 HR, and 12 RBI. Normally a catcher, Austin Hedges (2012) pitched a scoreless inning for Cleveland.

MARSEE MADNESS: 2023 TinCap Jakob Marsee is off to the best start in Miami Marlins franchise history through 13 games with a 1.414 OPS. On Wednesday, behind a two-home run, 11 total base game, Marsee tied a Marlins franchise record with 7 RBI. Marsee is slashing .436 (17-39)/.542/.872 with 3 HR, 13 RBI, 6 SB, and as many walks as strikeouts (9).

¬â¹ ¬â¹- First player since at least 1901 with 4 XBH and 4 BB in first 3 games

- 1 of 4 players ever to have 6 H, 5 XBH, and 4 BB in first 5 games

- Set a Marlins franchise record reaching base 21 times (13 H, 8 BB) through first 10 games

- First-ever MLB player to steal 6+ bases and record 10+ XBH in his first 13 games

- No other rookie in the live ball era (1920) has had a 7+ RBI game and a 3+ SB game in a season

- The only other player to have a 4-game span with a 7+ RBI game and a 3+ SB game is Grady Sizemore (Aug. 2008)

The Padres selected Marsee in the sixth round out of Central Michigan in 2022 before Marsee saw time with Fort Wayne in 2023. With the 'Caps, Marsee batted .273 in 113 games while clubbing out 13 homers and driving in 41 runs, and earned Midwest League Post-Season All-Star honors.

SEINFELD NIGHT: Friday evening is Seinfeld Night in Fort Wayne, with John O'Hurley set to be in attendance at Parkview Field. O'Hurley played Elaine Benes' boss, J.Peterman, on the hit sitcom Seinfeld. The character is known for his embellished and fabricated stories and hilarious reactions to situations around Benes' life. Along with his time on Seinfeld, O'Hurley also hosted Family Feud from 2006-2010, To Tell The Truth from 2000-2002, and was the voice of King Neptune on the kids' TV show SpongeBob SquarePants.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LUKAS RAY: Fort Wayne Manager Lukas Ray celebrates his 29th birthday on Friday. The youngest manager in the Midwest League, Ray is in his first season as the TinCaps' skipper after leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a California League Championship appearance in 2024.

ELEVATING EVANS: Fort Wayne infielder Zach Evans has a hit in his last 3 games played. The 23-year-old drove in 3 runs in his High-A debut on August 2 against Great Lakes: and ended stint with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the top ten in the California League in hits (112 - 1st), 2B (20 - 7th), AVG (.296 - 9th), RBI (62 - 3rd), and total bases (143). Batted .320 in July with 10 of team-leading 34 multi-hit games.

KING KRUSHING: Newly called-up catcher Lamar King Jr. recorded his first three-hit game at the High-A level on Wednesday, reaching in all four of his plate appearances. He has a hit in 5 of his last 6 games played and is batting 9-for-21 in the stretch with three multi-hit games. Since being promoted, King Jr. is the highest-ranked prospect (No. 14) in the Padres' Top 30 on the team. The 21-year-old was awarded California League Player of the Month in June, leading the league in AVG (.408), 2B (11), OBP (.505), SLG (.579), and OPS (1.084).







