Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, August 15, 2025 l Game #108 (43)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-29, 34-73) at Lansing Lugnuts (20-25, 56-55)

RH Jose Montero (5-4, 4.28) vs. RH Corey Avant (4-6, 3.74)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Game 1: Lansing 3, Dayton 2. Game 2: Lansing 4, Dayton 0. The Lugnuts notched a doubleheader sweep and have won the first three games of the six-game series. In the first game, Dayton's Carter Graham hit a two-run home run in the first inning, but Lansing scored single runs in each of the first three frames for the lead. In the second game, Lansing starter Kyle Robinson tossed six shutout innings. Graham led Dayton in the doubleheader, going 3 for 6 with a home run and double.

Team Notes:

The Dragons scored two runs in the first inning of Thursday's doubleheader on Carter Graham's home run, but they were held scoreless over the remaining 13 innings on the night. Dayton has scored just five runs in the three games in the series and had very few scoring chances (only seven at-bats with runners in scoring position in three games). The Dayton team ERA in the series is a respectable 3.60.

Transactions: Right-handed pitcher Tejay Antone has joined the Dragons on a Minor League injury rehab assignment. Antone is on the 60-day injured list with Triple-A Louisville.

Player Notes:

Tejay Antone joined the Dragons on an injury rehab assignment on Wednesday and tossed one scoreless inning, reaching 96 mph with his fastball. The appearance on Wednesday was Antone's first in an official game since April 7, 2024 (with the Reds, against the Mets). Antone has undergone three major elbow surgeries that caused him to miss the entire seasons in 2017 and 2022 and nearly all of 2024. Antone spent the entire 2015 season with the Dragons and pitched in the MWL All-Star Game that season. He has appeared in 45 MLB games with Reds with a 2.47 ERA.

Wednesday's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery on August 6 to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when exited with elbow pain in the first inning. Harmon has allowed only two runs (one earned) in 9.2 innings in his two starts with the Dragons in 2025, posting an ERA of 0.93.

Anthony Stephan had a 12-game hitting streak snapped in the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. In his last 14 games, Stephan is 16 for 53 (.302) with three home runs and three doubles, seven RBI, and four walks, raising his batting average from .253 to .264.

Jack Moss in his first 21 games with the Dragons is 18 for 57 (.316).

Carter Graham in his last 11 games is 15 for 38 (.395) with two home runs, three doubles, and seven RBI, raising his average from .194 to .247.

Yerlin Confidan in the month of August (10 games) is 10 for 33 (.303) with a home run, double and five RBI.

Bryce Hubbart since joining the Dragons: 3 G, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 SO.

Cody Adcock in his last eight games: 1.93 ERA, 14 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 12 SO.

Brody Jessee in his last five games: 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, August 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 6.55) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (2-6, 4.90)

Sunday, August 17 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.44) at Lansing LH Ryan Magdic (0-1, 9.00)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.