Minton Propels 'Caps to 8-3 Win

Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - Pitcher Hayden Minton tossed six solid innings, and a 13-hit effort from the offense sent the West Michigan Whitecaps to an 8-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 6,567 fans on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

Minton (5-2) became just the fourth instance of a 'Caps pitcher tossing six innings in a start, joining Joe Miller and Max Alba, while allowing three runs on five hits, while walking one and striking out seven in collecting his fifth win as a Whitecap this season. Meanwhile, infielder Peyton Graham led the offense with a stolen base, a pair of hits, including a double, and scoring three times to lead the 'Caps to their second straight win of the series.

For the second consecutive night, the Whitecaps opened the scoring thanks to infielder Izaac Pacheco. One night after launching a pair of home runs in his first two at-bats, the 22-year-old delivered a run-scoring single to give the 'Caps a 1-0 lead. Fort Wayne briefly took the lead in the second on Jack Costello's two-run single. In the following frame, the 'Caps put the game out of reach with four runs highlighted by RBI-doubles from Peyton Graham and Garrett Pennington to retake the lead at 5-2. After the TinCaps plated a run in the fifth, the 'Caps infielder Andrew Jenkins collected a run-scoring single before two more runs came home in the eighth with a single from Jack Penney and an RBI Triple from Woody Hadeen to close the scoring and send the 'Caps to their second straight win.

The Whitecaps improve to 32-13 in the second half and 76-34 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 20-25 in the second half and 51-59 on the season. Fort Wayne starting pitcher Sam Whiting (0-3) takes his third loss after surrendering five runs in five innings. At the plate, Jenkins went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, and his seventh-inning RBI single extended his hitting streak to a team-best 21 games.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the fourth game of this six-game series against the Fort Wayne Tincaps from Parkview Field on Friday at 7:05 pm. Rayner Castillo and Sam Whiting are the scheduled starting pitchers for the Whitecaps and TinCaps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets are on sale at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.