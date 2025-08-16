Sky Carp Bats Break out in 7-2 Win
Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Sky Carp bats highlighted a complete performance in Friday night's 7-2 victory over South Bend before an outstanding crowd at ABC Supply Stadium.
The Carp broke a the Cubs' six-game winning streak and in so doing caught the Cubs for first place in the Midwest League Western Division standings with 20 games remaining.
After the Cubs scored an unearned run against Nick Brink in the first inning, Aiva Arquette connected for his first professional home run to tie the score.
Cody Schrier launched a two-run blast to left field in the fourth inning to put the Carp ahead 3-1.
That's the way the game stayed until the squad put the game away in the seventh. Cam Cannarella hit an RBI single to make it 4-1, and Brandon Compton launched a three-run blast to right field for a 7-1 lead.
It was the first professional home run for both Compton and Arquette, and Schrier launched his first homer as a Sky Carp.
While the bats were having their fun, the Carp staff was its typically solid self. Brink (6-4) threw five innings and allowed just the one unearned run to earn the victory. Justin Storm followed with a pair of scoreless frames, while Xavier Meachem allowed one run in two innings to close things out.
The Sky Carp and Cubs will meet again on Star Wars Night! First pitch is set for 6:35, with a fantastic fireworks show to follow!
Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.
