TinCaps Drop Thursday Night Matchup With Whitecaps

Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Thursday night at Parkview Field to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate), 8-3.

For a second straight game, West Michigan (76-34, 32-13) struck in the opening frame on an RBI single by Izaac Pacheco (No. 22 Tigers prospect). His 149th RBI of his Whitecaps career extends his franchise record. Pacheco is hitting .407 (13-32) against the TinCaps (51-58, 20-24) this season.

First baseman Jack Costello gave Fort Wayne its lone lead of the day with a two-run single in the second inning.

Shortstop Jonathan Vastine collected his first professional extra-base hit on a double in the fifth inning as well as his first multi-hit game, going 2-for-3.

Along with recording his team-leading 65th walk this season, outfielder Braedon Karpathios gunned down Austin Murr twice, trying to stretch a pair of singles into doubles. Karpathios leads all of High-A with 14 outfield assists this season.

The Whitecaps answered with four runs on six hits, including four doubles in the top of the third to take the lead. Eight of the starting nine recorded a hit with five multi-hit affairs. Seven Whitecaps recorded an RBI in the win.

Following a run in the fifth by Fort Wayne, West Michigan followed suit with a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

