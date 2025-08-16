TinCaps Celebrate Seinfeld Night but Lose to West Michigan
Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A total of 6,160 Fort Wayne fans packed Parkview Field on Seinfeld Night as the TinCaps lost their third straight game to West Michigan (Tigers affiliate), 5-1.
The Whitecaps (77-34, 33-13) scored all of their runs in the first five innings on 10 of their 12 hits.
West Michigan struck first in the second inning before scoring a pair on a two-run home run by Izaac Pacheco (No. 22 Tigers prospect) in the third. His third home run of the series and 11th of the season, Pacheco is second in West Michigan franchise history in career home runs with 33. He is just one shy of tying Reynaldo Rivera (2018-2019, 2021). The pair of RBI extends his career record to 152.
Center fielder Woody Hadeen had his first four-hit game of his professional career, lining four singles, stealing two bases, and drawing a walk.
First baseman Garrett Pennington had multiple hits for the second-straight game. Going 3-for-5 with a double and a run, Pennington is now hitting .347 in 20 games since his promotion.
Out of the bullpen, Fort Wayne (51-60, 20-26) right-hander Josh Mallitz struck out three in two scoreless innings. He has not allowed a run in 10 of his last 11 appearances, striking out 29 across 21 2/3 innings.
The TinCaps scored their lone run on a sac fly in the eighth but left nine runners on.
Next Game: Saturday, August 16 vs. West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez
- Whitecaps Probable Starter: LHP Joe Miller
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
