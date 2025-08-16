Late Push Propels Captains Past Chiefs, 6-5

EASTLAKE, OH - A late surge from the Lake County Captains handed the Peoria Chiefs a 6-5 defeat on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

Down 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lake County scored four runs over the final three innings to complete the comeback. With a man aboard and two outs in the sixth, Nick Mitchell launched a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-4. In the seventh, back-to-back doubles with one out, the second from Bennett Thompson, brought home the tying run. One inning later, Mitchell singled with one out, stole second base, and scored on Jason Chorio's RBI single to give the Captains a 6-5 lead.

Captains' right-hander Jay Driver was stellar in relief, tossing 2 Ã¢..." scoreless innings to earn the win. He allowed just one hit and struck out two to secure the victory.

In the early going, Lake County grabbed the lead in the second inning. Juan Benjamin doubled and Ryan Cesarini followed with a single to put runners on the corners. A Garrett Howe RBI groundout brought in Benjamin to make it 1-0. Moments later, Cesarini stole third base and scored on a passed ball, stretching the lead to 2-0.

Peoria answered back in the fourth inning. After a single and a walk with one out, Josh Kross launched a three-run homer to right field, giving Peoria a 3-2 lead.

Chiefs' starter Braden Davis settled in after allowing the early runs. The left-hander worked four innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight Captains. He exited with the lead.

The Chiefs added on the lead in the sixth inning, after a double, hit batter, and single loaded the bases with no outs. Won-Bin Cho followed with an RBI walk making it 4-2. The next batter, Anyelo Encarnacion bounced into a double-play, scoring a run extending the lead to 5-2. Captains right-hander Sean Matson retired the next batter to escape any further damage.

Despite holding a late lead, the Chiefs couldn't withstand Lake County's rally and have dropped the first four games of the series.

Game five of the series is set for Saturday first pitch on tap for 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Frank Elissalt is the probable starter for Peoria.







