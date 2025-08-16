Late Push Propels Captains Past Chiefs, 6-5
Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - A late surge from the Lake County Captains handed the Peoria Chiefs a 6-5 defeat on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.
Down 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lake County scored four runs over the final three innings to complete the comeback. With a man aboard and two outs in the sixth, Nick Mitchell launched a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-4. In the seventh, back-to-back doubles with one out, the second from Bennett Thompson, brought home the tying run. One inning later, Mitchell singled with one out, stole second base, and scored on Jason Chorio's RBI single to give the Captains a 6-5 lead.
Captains' right-hander Jay Driver was stellar in relief, tossing 2 Ã¢..." scoreless innings to earn the win. He allowed just one hit and struck out two to secure the victory.
In the early going, Lake County grabbed the lead in the second inning. Juan Benjamin doubled and Ryan Cesarini followed with a single to put runners on the corners. A Garrett Howe RBI groundout brought in Benjamin to make it 1-0. Moments later, Cesarini stole third base and scored on a passed ball, stretching the lead to 2-0.
Peoria answered back in the fourth inning. After a single and a walk with one out, Josh Kross launched a three-run homer to right field, giving Peoria a 3-2 lead.
Chiefs' starter Braden Davis settled in after allowing the early runs. The left-hander worked four innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight Captains. He exited with the lead.
The Chiefs added on the lead in the sixth inning, after a double, hit batter, and single loaded the bases with no outs. Won-Bin Cho followed with an RBI walk making it 4-2. The next batter, Anyelo Encarnacion bounced into a double-play, scoring a run extending the lead to 5-2. Captains right-hander Sean Matson retired the next batter to escape any further damage.
Despite holding a late lead, the Chiefs couldn't withstand Lake County's rally and have dropped the first four games of the series.
Game five of the series is set for Saturday first pitch on tap for 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Frank Elissalt is the probable starter for Peoria.
Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2025
- Lansing's de Vries Hits Two Home Runs, Lugnuts Top Dragons, 11-6 - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Drop Friday Battle with Sky Carp, 7-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Late Push Propels Captains Past Chiefs, 6-5 - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels and River Bandits Postponed Friday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Quad Cities And Cedar Rapids Rained Out Friday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Information: August 15 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Minton Propels 'Caps to 8-3 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Captains Win Fourth Straight, Defeat Chiefs 6-5 - Lake County Captains
- Wild Win For Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- T-Rats Five-Run Eight Inning Spoils George's Record-Breaking Game - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Drop Thursday Night Matchup With Whitecaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- First Place Secured, Cubs Take Down Sky Carp 6-2 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.