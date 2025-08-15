T-Rats Five-Run Eight Inning Spoils George's Record-Breaking Game

APPLETON, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (60-49) (26-17) permitted five runs in the eighth inning, as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (50-59) (16-28) snatched an 8-6 win on a 78-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field.

- Wisconsin scored the first three runs of the game, with each of their first three to the plate gaining a hit. Timber Rattlers third baseman Andrew Fischer drove home a run in the first, with his first hit in his professional career. A sac fly made it 2-0 in the first inning. Luis Castillo, who entered the game 1-for-39 in the second half of the season, demolished a solo homer in the second inning.

- Great Lakes responded with a four-run third inning. Jordan Thompson led things off with a double to the left field fence. Kendall George singled to put runners on the corners. George stole second base for his record-breaking 74th of the season, a bad throw to second plated Thompson. The 74th stolen base surpassed Dee Strange-Gordon's single-season record of 73, achieved in 2009.

- Zyhir Hope 's RBI single drove home George, and a two-run home run from Jake Gelof plated Hope. Gelof has four home runs in his last six games. Tonight's was sent 401 feet with a 110 mph exit velocity.

- Brooks Auger 's final two innings, a scoreless frame by Reynaldo Yean, and four stranded by Logan Tabeling kept Wisconsin off the board from the third through the seventh.

- Against Aaron Rund, the Loons tallied two in the top of the eighth. A wild pitch scored one, and a bases-loaded 15-pitch walk by Samuel Munoz pushed across the other.

- Trailing 6-3, Wisconsin had five straight reach with two outs in the eighth, a five-run, five-hit inning. With a runner on and two outs, Luis Castillo walked. Daniel Guilarte's bloop single to right-center scored two. The 1-2-3 combo of Jesús Made, Luis Pena, and Andrew Fischer brought home three runs. Pena powered an RBI double to deep left, and Andrew Fischer's infield single made it 8-6.

- In the top of the ninth, George and Hope each walked against Jeferson Figueroa. Next up, Logan Wagner looped a ball up the third base line. Dropped by Fischer, he regathered and tried to beat George to third base. The call was made that Fischer did, and a throw to second put out Hope. Loons manager Jair Fernandez debated the call at third to no avail. A Figueroa punchout ended the night.

Rounding Things Out

Kendall George and Zyhir Hope combined for six stolen bases. George's third four-plus stolen base night and Hope's second two-steal contest..

Up Next

The Loons and Timber Rattlers matchup tomorrow, Friday, August 15th. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







