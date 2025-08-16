Behind Two de Vries Dingers, Lugs Drub Dragons

LANSING, Mich. - Leo De Vries crushed a two-run homer into the Wrigley ivy, a triple to deepest right-center, and a three-run homer over the high wall in right, driving the Lansing Lugnuts (21-25, 57-55) to an 11-6 romp over the Dayton Dragons (13-30, 34-74) in front of 7,031 on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts won their fourth straight game of the series, clinching a series victory entering the weekend.

The Nuts had not homered since July 26th before Mario Gómez slugged a two-run homer in Game 2 of a Thursday doubleheader sweep. They didn't have long to wait for their next longball. De Vries drilled his first Lansing home run with Ryan Lasko aboard for a 2-1 lead in the third inning.

Gómez followed an inning later with a two-run homer of his own, and the Lugnuts were on their way: Casey Yamauchi followed De Vries' triple with a sac fly in the fifth for a 5-2 lead; De Vries ignited a four-run seventh with a three-run shot for a 9-2 lead; and a wild pitch and a Yamauchi RBI fielder's choice tacked on two more in the eighth.

The Nuts finished with 11 hits and five walks, with De Vries and Lasko scoring three runs apiece while Gómez went 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs.

Lansing starter Corey Avant picked up the win in front of his family, firing 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk.

Saturday night will see the Lugnuts Pink Out the Park with Susan G. Komen, with a pregame Mason Miller Bobblehead Giveaway and postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Steven Echavarria starts opposite Nestor Lorant at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:30. For tickets, visit the stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing, call (517) 485-4500 during office hours, or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







