Quad Cities And Cedar Rapids Rained Out Friday
Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Veterans Memorial Stadium has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on tomorrow, August 16, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.
Check out the Quad Cities River Bandits Statistics
Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2025
- Loons' Barrage Beats Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Means Dazzles in Rehab Start, Captains Win Fifth Straight in 6-5 Victory Over Chiefs - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Celebrate Seinfeld Night but Lose to West Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Bats Break out in 7-2 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Loons Trample T-Rats 16-5, Great Lakes Smacks Four Home Runs - Great Lakes Loons
- Behind Two de Vries Dingers, Lugs Drub Dragons - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lansing's de Vries Hits Two Home Runs, Lugnuts Top Dragons, 11-6 - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Drop Friday Battle with Sky Carp, 7-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Late Push Propels Captains Past Chiefs, 6-5 - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels and River Bandits Postponed Friday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Quad Cities And Cedar Rapids Rained Out Friday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Information: August 15 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Minton Propels 'Caps to 8-3 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Captains Win Fourth Straight, Defeat Chiefs 6-5 - Lake County Captains
- Wild Win For Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- T-Rats Five-Run Eight Inning Spoils George's Record-Breaking Game - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Drop Thursday Night Matchup With Whitecaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- First Place Secured, Cubs Take Down Sky Carp 6-2 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Quad Cities And Cedar Rapids Rained Out Friday
- River Bandits Ride Pitching To Win Over Sky Carp
- Bullpen's Effort Not Enough in Bandits' Loss to Beloit
- Quad Cities Flirts with No-Hitter in Shutout Win over Beloit
- Beam Fires Five-Scoreless in Quad Cities' Win over South Bend