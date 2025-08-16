Quad Cities And Cedar Rapids Rained Out Friday

Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Veterans Memorial Stadium has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on tomorrow, August 16, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.







