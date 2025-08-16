Loons Trample T-Rats 16-5, Great Lakes Smacks Four Home Runs
Published on August 15, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
APPLETON, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (61-49) (27-17) smacked four home runs and scored 16 runs on 16 hits in a drubbing of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (50-60) (16-29) 16-5 on an 84-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field.
- Logan Wagner led the team in RBI with four. He added to his lead in the clubhouse with his 14th homer of 2025. His best bop of the season, it went 427 feet and 106 mph off the bat, a three-run home run in the seventh inning.
- Jake Gelof homered for the third straight contest, his fourth of the week. The 23-year-old put the Loons ahead 6-4 with a two-run homer, sent it 400 feet, with a 107 mph exit velocity. All four of Gelof's homers have been blasted beyond the left field fence.
- Eduardo Quintero had his first longball as a Loon in the first inning. Quintero rocked one to straightaway centerfield, 414 feet. The 19-year-old now has 15 on the year.
- Kendall George had his third straight multi-steal game, taking three tonight. George now has 11 this series, besting his franchise record for most stolen bases in a series, 10, achieved twice this year. He scored from second base on a groundout to short. After getting to third, he paused, and after Wisconsin shortstop Luis Pena threw it to first, George broke home and slid in ahead of a toss.
- Elijah Hainline and Carlos Rojas each had three-hit nights. Hainline had a solo homer in the fourth and an RBI single in the ninth. Rojas roped three singles, driving in a run in the sixth.
- The Loons bullpen combined for 4.1 scoreless innings, striking out nine. Joseilyn Gonzalez inherited runners on the corners and a two-run lead in the fifth. The right-hander worked out of it, and he earned the win. Ryan Brown, Alex Makarewich, and Cam Day each tossed a scoreless frame, with multiple strikeouts.
- Wisconsin's Luis Pena powered out a three-run home run in the second inning, his second dinger of the series. A first-inning RBI double by Luiyin Alastre and a fifth-inning RBI double by Blyberg Diaz tallied the other two runs.
Rounding Things Out
Zyhir Hope had a two-hit and two-steal night. It is Hope's second straight game with two stolen bases and two knocks.
Up Next
The Loons and Timber Rattlers, with the series tied at two, square off tomorrow, Saturday, August 16th. The first pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET.
