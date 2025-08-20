Dragons Explode for 14 Runs, 16 Hits in Win over Peoria in Dayton

Published on August 19, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Peyton Stovall hit a home run and drove in five runs as part of a 16-hit attack as the Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 14-3 on Tuesday night.

The Dragons finished with their second highest run total of the season. Carlos Sanchez joined Stovall with a home run while Carter Graham, Johnny Ascanio, and Jack Moss each had three hits.

"This has been a huge season for me to go through a lot of adversity," said Stovall. "Just being able to stick with the process and not worry about the results. I knew eventually they'd fall and luckily tonight they did."

A crowd of 7,426 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Chiefs scored one run in the top of the first inning, but the Dragons responded with three in the bottom of the first to take the lead. Carlos Jorge walked with one out and Peyton Stovall followed with his first home run of the season, a long drive to right-center field, to make it 2-1. The next batter, Carter Graham, lined a single to right field, and with two outs, Jack Moss doubled to the gap in right-center to drive in Graham and make it 3-1.

View the Stovall home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1957948401527713996

The Dragons added another run in the third when Stovall walked, stole second, and scored on a base hit by Graham to make it 4-1. In the fifth, Dayton's Carlos Sanchez drilled a two-run home run to right field, his third homer of the year, to make it 6-1.

View the Sanchez home run here: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1957970874318954724

The Dragons sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the sixth inning, building their lead to 12-1. The first eight batters of the inning reached safely. The big hit in the inning was a three-run double by Stovall. Graham followed Stovall's hit with an RBI double. Moss and Myles Smith each added run-scoring singles later in the inning.

"We went down early, the offense kept swinging it and kept hitting it hard," said Stovall. "We almost scored every single inning. Once a couple guys get some hits, it kind of keeps going. It was awesome to see that. We'll just take it into tomorrow."

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon, in his third game since returning from Tommy John surgery, tossed four and two-thirds innings before reaching his pitch limit. He allowed seven hits but only one run with one walk and two strikeouts. Irvin Machuca (2-3) got the final out in the fifth and tossed a perfect sixth inning to earn the win.

Dragons reliever Tejay Antone, in his third rehab appearance coming back from his third Tommy John surgery, allowed a solo home run in the seventh, the first run that Antone has surrendered in his time with the Dragons. Antone worked one inning and allowed only one baserunner with a strikeout.

The Dragons added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, getting a run-scoring double from Ryan McCrystal and a single by Johnny Ascanio that brought in their 14th run of the night. Peoria scored one run in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Eight of the nine Dayton starters had at least one hit and five had at least two hits. Graham, Ascanio, and Moss finished with three hits while Stovall and Sanchez had two. The Dragons had six extra base hits including the homers by Stovall and Sanchez along with doubles by Moss, Stovall, Graham, and McCrystal.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-31, 36-75) host the Chiefs (17-30, 43-69) in the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Luke Hayden (2-7, 4.45) will start for the Dragons. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.