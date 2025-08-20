Game 1 of TinCaps-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain
Published on August 19, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - Tonight's first game of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (30-18, 65-49) and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-27, 52-61) has been postponed due to rain.
The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, Aug. 20. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow shortly after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Tickets for tonight's game are valid for both games of Wednesday's doubleheader, or can be exchanged at the Captains Box Office for any other 2025 regular season home game.
It will be Picantes Night at the ballpark on Wednesday, where the Captains will suit up as their Copa de la Diversión alter ego, Los Picantes de Lake County. The doubleheader will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.
Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2025
- Game 1 of TinCaps-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 19 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 vs Peoria) - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs to Celebrate Pete Vonachen Day on August 31 - Peoria Chiefs
- Gabe Rodriguez's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Houghton Transferred to AA Wichita, Houston Transferred from A Fort Myers, Bengard Activated from 60-Day IL, Doncon Activated from Temporarily Inactive List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake County Captains Stories
- Game 1 of TinCaps-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain
- Captain of the Week (8/12-8/17): Matt Wilkinson & Nick Mitchell
- Captains' Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped, Chiefs Stave off Sweep in 7-5 Defeat in 10 Innings
- Hartle's Quality Start Steers Captains to Sixth Straight Win in 3-2 Victory over Chiefs
- Means Dazzles in Rehab Start, Captains Win Fifth Straight in 6-5 Victory Over Chiefs