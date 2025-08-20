Game 1 of TinCaps-Captains Series Postponed Due to Rain

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Tonight's first game of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (30-18, 65-49) and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-27, 52-61) has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, Aug. 20. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow shortly after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game are valid for both games of Wednesday's doubleheader, or can be exchanged at the Captains Box Office for any other 2025 regular season home game.

It will be Picantes Night at the ballpark on Wednesday, where the Captains will suit up as their Copa de la Diversión alter ego, Los Picantes de Lake County. The doubleheader will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







