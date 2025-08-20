TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 19 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Effective Tuesday, August 19, 2025 (Fort Wayne active roster to 27 players, 3 on injured list):

- Left-Handed Pitcher Harry Gustin, Infielder Ryan Jackson, and Outfielder Braedon Karpathios transferred to Double-A San Antonio

- Infielder Eguy Rosario transferred from ACL Padres (uniform: No. 9)

- Right-Handed Pitcher Johan Moreno transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore (uniform: No. 15)

- Uniform Change: Chase Valentine is now No. 5

Fort Wayne TinCaps (52-61, 21-27) @ Lake County Captains (65-49, 30-18)

Tuesday, August 19 | Classic Auto Group Park | 7:00 PM | Game 114 of 131

RHP Ian Koenig (5-6, 5.17 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Wilkinson (4-9, 4.67 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Sunday's series finale 5-0 to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).

'CAPS VS. CAPTAINS ROUND 3: Tuesday marks the start of the third and final series of the season between Fort Wayne and Lake County. The TinCaps welcomed the Captains to Parkview Field back in April, where the teams split the six-game series. Fort Wayne won three in a row (Wednesday-Friday) before dropping both games over the weekend. The clubs met for a second time after the All-Star break in a shortened three-game weekend set. Former TinCap and top-ranked Padres prospect Leo De Vries came through that weekend with a go-ahead single in the 10th inning of a 3-2 victory on July 19, which was the first extra-inning contest for Fort Wayne in 2025.

SO LONG, FRIENDS: Left-handed pitcher Harry Gustin, outfielder Braedon Karpathios, and infielder Ryan Jackson received the call to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. Gustin posted a 2.36 ERA with Fort Wayne across 21 appearances this season. He hit the IL at the end of June and made his return on August 2 against Great Lakes. Gustin allowed two runs in 7 Ã¢..." innings in 4 outings since returning and struck out 11 while walking just 1. Amongst High-A arms with as many innings out of the bullpen, Gustin's 2.22 ERA ranks second.

Karpathios led the team in RBI (55), walks (65), OBP (.370), BABIP (.343), multi-hit games (26), and multi-RBI games (12). His 14 outfield assists are 2nd in High-A and 5th in Minor League Baseball.

Jackson joined Fort Wayne before their series in Dayton on June 17. Upon joining the team, he reached base in his first 16 games played and 41 of his 48 total with the TinCaps. He has four separate on-base streaks of at least 10 games this season. He began the year with a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore and is fifth in all of affiliated baseball with 84 walks drawn this season. He played in 32 consecutive games to end his stint with Fort Wayne.

SILENCING STABLE: TinCap relievers C.J. Widger, Bodi Rascon, and Luis German allowed just 1 run in 6 Ã¢..." frames out of the bullpen on Sunday against West Michigan. The trio punched out six and did not walk a batter, making it back-to-back games with Fort Wayne relief pitching not issuing a free pass.

QUALITY START KOENIG: Right-hander Ian Koenig tossed a career-long seven innings for his second consecutive start Tuesday night. Striking out a career-high seven, Koenig allowed one walk and found himself in only two three-ball counts. He has gone six innings or more in 5 of his last 6 starts while coming off an impressive July. He is tied for the team lead with Miguel Mendez with five quality starts. The righty finished July with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across 23 Ã¢..." innings. Koenig ranked 6th in ERA among starters with at least 20 innings tossed last month and 4th in WHIP.

WINNING YOUR 1-1's: TinCaps starter Ian Koenig has spoken about his emphasis on "winning his 1-1 counts" this season. On 1-2 counts this season, opponents are batting .098 against the San Jose, CA native. 2-1 counts this season, opponents are batting .278.

FIRING FERNANDO: TinCap reliever Fernando Sanchez allowed one run in 4 Ã¢..." frames out of the bullpen last Wednesday. The southpaw leads all relievers in the Midwest League in ERA (2.19) and is 2nd in WHIP (0.97) among those who have thrown at least 24 Ã¢..." innings dating back to June 28. Sanchez has a 2.50 ERA in 27 appearances with Fort Wayne this season across two different stints with the 'Caps.

SIDE WINDING WISS: TinCaps reliever Nick Wissman completed his second save of the season Saturday after leaving the bases loaded in the ninth. Striking out three in two innings pitched, has not allowed a run in his last six appearances. Since June 1, Wissman has made 18 appearances and allowed six runs across 23 Ã¢..." innings pitched (2.28 ERA). He has struck out 22 across the stretch.







