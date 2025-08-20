River Bandits' Figueroa Homers Twice, Quad Cities Beats Great Lakes 13-4

Published on August 19, 2025

DAVENPORT, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (63-49) (29-19) were trounced by the Quad Cities River Bandits (64-52) (25-24) 13-4 on an 85-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Modern Woodman Park.

- River Bandits first baseman Derlin Figueroa had a two-homer game. Taking Loons starter Payton Martin deep for a solo shot in the third inning and a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Figueroa had no home runs in his first 39 games with Quad Cities.

- The first inning saw a five-run, four-hit frame from the River Bandits. Carter Frederick made it 5-0, with a two-run double to left field. The first four Quad Cities batters reached.

- For Great Lakes, Kendall George had a three-hit game. He singled in the third and fifth innings. George was 1-for-3 trying to steal a base. He added his 83rd of the season in the first inning.

- The Loons tallied two runs in the fourth inning. Zyhir Hope hammered a leadoff double, a ball hit 375 feet, with a 111 mph exit velocity. Joe Vetrano and Elijah Hainline provided back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs to put Great Lakes down 6-2.

- The River Bandits added four runs in the seventh. Loons pitching walked three, and Carter Frederick had his second two-run double. Ryan Brown permitted four earned runs.

- Great Lakes provided two runs in the ninth, benefiting from three walks. A Jake Gelof RBI double and a wild pitch produced the runs. In August, Gelof has 35 total bases, tied for the lead in the Midwest League.

Rounding Things Out

Lake County's scheduled game was postponed, so Great Lakes is now one game back of the Captains for a playoff spot. The Loons have 17 games left in 2025.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 20th, the Loons and River Bandits face off at 7:30 pm ET.

