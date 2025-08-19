Chiefs to Celebrate Pete Vonachen Day on August 31

Published on August 19, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - On what would have been his 100th birthday, the Chiefs will celebrate longtime owner Pete Vonachen on August 31 in their 2025 home finale.

Vonachen, known as Peoria's "Mr. Baseball," purchased the then-Peoria Suns in 1983. Under Vonachen's watch, the Chiefs took off as one of the premier organizations in Minor League Baseball. The club played home games at Meinen Field, which was later renamed to Pete Vonachen Stadium. Among Vonachen's many accomplishments, he helped the Chiefs secure the site and the money for a downtown stadium. During his leadership, Vonachen was named the Midwest League Executive of the Year, as well as The Sporting News Class A Minor League Executive of the Year. The native Peorian was also well known for handing out baseballs to young fans who visited the ballpark, a gesture which has now been memorialized as a statue on the Dozer Park concourse.

While the Chiefs are at home on August 31 this year, the club will celebrate Pete Vonachen Day during the final home game in each season moving forward.

For fans attending this year's game, all kids 14 and under will receive a free gift in honor of Pete's birthday and his giving spirit.

"As an organization, we wanted to find an avenue to celebrate Pete for all of his contributions to the city of Peoria," said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. "We look forward to starting a new tradition that will carry on Pete's legacy for future generations."

Other promotions involving Pete Vonachen Day will be announced at a later date. Fans are encouraged to follow the Peoria Chiefs on all of their social media platforms for more updates. Tickets are still available for the August 31 game against the South Bend Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at peoriachiefs.com or by calling (309) 680-4000.







