Houghton Transferred to AA Wichita, Houston Transferred from A Fort Myers, Bengard Activated from 60-Day IL, Doncon Activated from Temporarily Inactive List

Published on August 19, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Maddux Houghton has been transferred to AA Wichita from Cedar Rapids. INF Marek Houston has been transferred from A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids. RHP Spencer Bengard has been activated off the 60-day IL. INF Rayne Doncon has been activated from the Temporarily Inactive List. Numbers for Houston and Doncon will be assigned upon arrival. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 13 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at South Bend tonight at 6:05.







