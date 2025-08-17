Kernels Sweep River Bandits in Saturday Night Doubleheader, 9-6 and 4-1

Published on August 16, 2025 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels win a shootout, 9-6, in game one and outlast the River Bandits in a pitcher's duel, 4-1, in game two to sweep the doubleheader Saturday night.

In Game One, the Kernels' offense got right to work in the bottom of the first. Caden Kendle led off with a single, then Kyle Debarge walked. With one out, Brandon Winokur doubled into left field to plate both runs and put Cedar Rapids on top 2-0. One batter later, Danny De Andrade launched a double to center to bring in Winokur to make it 3-0. Now with runners on the corners, Maddux Houghton cued an infield single to score De Andrade to jump the Kernels ahead 4-0.

In the top of the second, Quad Cities got a run back. Chris Brito doubled and was brought home on a Hunter Ensley RBI single to make it 4-1.

In the top of the third, the River Bandits took the lead. A sacrifice fly to left made it 4-2. Then, Brito knocked an RBI single into left to make it 4-3. One batter later, Austin Charles doubled to bring in Brito to make it a 4-4 tally. Charles later scored on a wild pitch to put Quad Cities on top 5-4.

In the bottom of the third, the Kernels tied the game. After a Winokur single, De Andrade doubled him home to even the score, 5-5.

In the home half of the fourth, Cedar Rapids regained the lead. With two outs, Eduardo Tait crushed a two-run home run that made it 7-5, and one pitch later, Winokur launched a solo home run to make it 8-5.

In the last of the fifth, Misael Urbina doubled and scored on Houghton's RBI single to make it 9-5.

In the top of the sixth, the Bandits scored on an RBI groundout to make it 9-6, but that would be all the offense as Brennen Oxford earned the save and the Kernels took game one, 9-6.

In Game Two, there was no score until the top of the fourth. Quad Cities grabbed the lead on a throwing error that allowed a run to score to make it 1-0.

That was all the offense against Kernels starter Garrett Horn. The left-hander tossed four innings and allowed just two hits and struck out five in his first high-A home start.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cedar Rapids took the lead. A bases-loaded Jaime Ferrer RBI groundout made it 1-1 before Maddux Houghton's RBI single and a throwing error on the play made it 3-1 Kernels.

In the sixth, a Kyle Hess RBI single gave Ruddy Gomez insurance before he tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save and complete the doubleheader sweep with a 4-1 victory.

With the two wins, Cedar Rapids goes to 23-24 in the second half and 4-2 in the series against Quad Cities. Game seven of the series is slated for Sunday afternoon at 1:05 with Chase Chaney to start opposite Felix Arronde.







Midwest League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.