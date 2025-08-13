Kernels and River Bandits Split Wednesday Doubleheader, 3-0 and 9-3

Cedar Rapids, IA - Ty Langenberg tossed a complete game shutout to power Cedar Rapids to a 3-0 win in game one, while Quad Cities responded in a big way with a 9-3 win over the Kernels in game two as the two sides split the Wednesday afternoon doubleheader.

In the bottom of the fifth inning of game one, Danny De Andrade dropped a double down the right field line, then came around to score on Maddux Houghton's RBI single to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

That was all Kernels starter Ty Langenberg needed. The right-hander tossed a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts en route to his fourth win of the year.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cedar Rapids added insurance. Caden Kendle led off the frame with a walk, then came home from first on Kyle DeBarge's RBI double to make it 2-0. Now with two outs, Misael Urbina lined a single into center to bring in DeBarge to make it 3-0, the score that would be the final.

In game two, Quad Cities jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. Two singles and a catcher's interference loaded the bases for Trevor Werner, who lifted a sacrifice fly to left to make it 1-0.

In the top of the third, the River Bandits extended their lead. Werner and Daniel Vazquez singled with one out, then Chris Brito drove them in with a single into center to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the third, the Kernels drew within one. Jaime Ferrer doubled to lead off the inning, then Luis Hernandez singled to put runners on the corners. With two outs, DeBarge lined a double to left to drive in both runs to make it 3-2.

But that was the closest Cedar Rapids would get. The River Bandits scored two in the top of the fifth and four more in the sixth to take a 9-2 lead.

In the last of the seventh, the Kernels scored a run on a throwing error, but the deficit was too much to overcome in a 9-3 Quad Cities game two win.

With the split, Cedar Rapids goes to 21-23 in the second half and to 2-1 in the series against the Bandits. Game four is scheduled for Thursday at 6:35 with Jose Olivares to start for the Kernels opposite Mason Miller.







