TinCaps Game Information: August 13 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (51-57, 20-23) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (74-34, 30-13)

Wednesday, August 13 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 109 of 131

RHP Clark Candiotti (1-5, 4.75 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Elissalt (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored the first five runs of the game in their 6-1 Tuesday night victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).

QUALITY START KOENIG: Right-hander Ian Koenig tossed a career-long seven innings for his second consecutive start Tuesday night. Striking out a career-high seven, Koenig allowed one walk and found himself in only two three-ball counts. He has gone six innings or more in 5 of his last 6 starts while coming off an impressive July. He is tied for the team lead with Miguel Mendez with five quality starts. The righty finished July with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP across 23 1/3 innings. Koenig ranked 6th in ERA among starters with at least 20 innings tossed last month and 4th in WHIP.

WINNING YOUR 1-1's: TinCaps starter Ian Koenig has spoken about his emphasis on "winning his 1-1 counts" this season. On 1-2 counts this season, opponents are batting .098 against the San Jose, CA native. 2-1 counts this season, opponents are batting .278.

GUSTY GUSTIN: TinCap left-hander Harry Gustin shut the door on the ninth inning on Tuesday in his third appearance back from the injured list. Gustin has retired the last nine batters faced, striking out five. Across 46 1/3 innings pitched, Gustin holds a 2.51 ERA.

KATCHING KARP: Outfielder Braedon Karpathios put together his team-leading 25th multi-hit game in his 98th played on Tuesday night. This comes off a 9-for-22 series last week against South Bend with 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, and 4 RBI. He has 12 multi-hit games in his last 25 played, dating back to July 11. Across the stretch, he is hitting .355 (33-93) with 7 2B, 2 HR, 15 RBI, and 15 BB. Karpathios homered for the 12th time this season last Tuesday night, 10 of which have gone to the opposite field.

COBRA KAI: Fort Wayne outfielder Kai Roberts launched a two-run homer in the second inning of Tuesday night's game - his fourth of the season. Roberts has a home run in the last two series for the 'Caps, and last night's series-opener was his first multi-hit game in August. The 2024 7th Round draft choice has nine multi-hit showings since returning from the injured list in May.

EVANS COMING THROUGH: TinCap infielder Zach Evans delivered a two-out, two-run single in the first inning Tuesday night. Evans drove in three runs in his High-A debut on August 2 against Great Lakes after ending his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the top ten in the California League in five different offensive categories. Across two levels, Evans is hitting .333 (52-156) with runners in scoring position.

HERE TO SERVE: On Thursday, Fort Wayne TinCaps players, coaches, and staff will participate in their second Service Day of 2025. The team will be splitting up between the local Salvation Army, The Rescue Mission, a local non-profit organization that provides restorative care to those experiencing a homelessness crisis, and Treasure House, a thrift store set to help provide affordable goods, job training, rehabilitation, and life-skill programs to those in need. There, the team will help hand out lunches, clean, and perform other duties. The late owner of the San Diego Padres (the parent club for the TinCaps), Peter Seidler, was devoted to combating our nation's homelessness crisis, and the TinCaps continue to honor his legacy.

2026 UP NEXT: On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced the Fort Wayne TinCaps' 2026 schedule. The 132-game campaign features 66 home dates, with most series going six games from Tuesday to Sunday. In 2026, the TinCaps will be at Parkview Field for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July. Promotions and game times will be announced later. Season ticket packages for 2026 are available now. Back again, fans can purchase season ticket plans directly through TinCaps.com. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization.







