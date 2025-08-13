Antone Returns to the Mound in Dragons 4-3 Loss at Lansing

Lansing, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts scored two runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

The game featured a return to the mound of Reds pitcher Tejay Antone as he works to come back from his third elbow surgery. Antone fired a scoreless sixth inning with a fastball that reached 96 mph. It was Antone's first appearance in an official game since April 7, 2024.

Game Summary:

Lansing scored an unearned run in the first inning and held a 1-0 lead until Dayton's Johnny Ascanio delivered a solo home run in the third to tie the game at 1-1.

In the fourth, Dayton's Anthony Stephan led off the frame with a double to right field to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games. Stephan went to third on Carlos Sanchez's sacrifice bunt, and scored on a single to right by Carter Graham to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon, making just his second start for the team since returning from elbow surgery, was outstanding. Harmon worked five innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Antone pitched a scoreless sixth inning, allowing only a two-out walk, and he struck out one batter.

Irvin Machuca replaced Antone to start the seventh and allowed two runs in the inning without a ball leaving the infield in a mistake-filled inning by the Dragons infield defensively. The tie-breaking run came on a ground ball to third with two outs that glanced off the glove of a charging Ascanio and was ruled a hit.

Lansing added a run against Cody Adcock in the eighth on a bases loaded walk to increase their lead to 4-2.

The Dragons took advantage of two Lansing errors in the top of the ninth along with a run-scoring single by Carter Graham to make it 4-3, and Dayton had a chance for more with the tying run at first and one out. But Lansing closer Mark Adamiak got Yerlin Confidan to pop out foul to third base and Peyton Stovall to fly to shallow center to end the game.

Dayton were limited to five hits. Graham was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-27, 34-71) play at Lansing against the Lugnuts (18-25, 54-55) in a make-up doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 5:05 pm. Luke Hayden (2-6, 4.33) will start the first game for the Dragons.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 19 against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game series. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

