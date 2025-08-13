Pitching Guides Captains to 8-0 Win

August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The Peoria Chiefs were blanked by the Lake County Captains, 8-0, Tuesday at Classic Auto Group Park.

Matt Wilkinson and Rafe Schlesinger teamed up to strike out 11 Chiefs batters on Tuesday. A season ago, Wilkinson ranked second in all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts, trailing only former Chiefs pitcher Quinn Mathews. Wilkinson had struggled in 2025 to the tune of a 3-9 record. But, he was lights out Tuesday to earn the win. Schlesinger allowed just one hit over four innings to secure a 12-out save.

Chiefs right-hander Nate Dohm racked up five strikeouts over two scoreless innings, including four consecutive whiffs. He walked the lone batter he faced in the bottom of the third before giving way to Dominic Picone. The right-hander took over and allowed a single, recorded a flyout, and then walked a batter to load the bases with one out. Esteban Gonzalez followed with a single to left field, scoring two runs to make it 2-0.

Dohm took the loss Tuesday, as he was responsible for the lead-off walk. He finished with three walks and five strikeouts on his line.

Lake County added to its lead in the fifth inning. With two outs and a runner on second, Maick Collado delivered an RBI double to make it 3-0. The next batter, Juan Benjamin, followed with a line-drive RBI double to center field, extending the lead to 4-0.

In the seventh inning, the Captains extended their lead once again. Four straight singles to open the frame brought in two runs, with the third and fourth hits producing RBIs for Johnny Tincher and Collado to make it 6-0. Collado finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk, and a run scored.

One inning later, the Captains tacked on two more. With runners on second and third base and one out, Ryan Cesarini grounded a single into right field to bring in both runs and make it 8-0.

Peoria collected six hits on the night, left seven runners on base, and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. They were shutout for the 10th time this season.

The series continues with a quick turnaround on Wednesday with first pitch 12:05 PM EDT/11:05 AM CDT. Left-hander Mason Molina is the probable starter for Peoria.







Midwest League Stories from August 13, 2025

Pitching Guides Captains to 8-0 Win - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.