TinCaps Hurt by the Long Ball in Wednesday Night Loss

August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't come back in Wednesday night's 5-4 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate).

The TinCaps (51-58, 21-23) scored a pair in the second and third innings, with RBI singles from Braedon Karpathios (No. 29 Padres prospect) and Jack Costello being the highlights. Going 2-for-5 tonight, Karpathios leads the TinCaps with 26 multi-hit games this season. He has 13 of those in his last 26 games played.

Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) picked up his first three-hit performance at the High-A level. The 21-year-old reached in all four of his plate appearances tonight and is 9-for-21 (.429) in his last six games. Infielder Ryan Jackson also added a multi-hit showing by going 2-for-4 and has reached base in 40 of his 44 games with Fort Wayne.

West Michigan (75-34, 31-13) was led offensively by Izaac Pacheco. The Whitecaps' third baseman launched two home runs, including a three-run shot to get the scoring started in the first inning. Pacheco now has 10 long balls this season, tying Andrew Jenkins with the most on West Michigan's active roster. It is his third multi-home run game this season, his first in two months when he hit a pair at Lansing on June 13.

