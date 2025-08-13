Gelof Homers Twice and Loons Steal Six Bases to Surpass Single-Season Franchise Record

August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, Wis. - The Great Lakes Loons (60-48) (26-16) outplayed the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (49-59) (15-28) in every facet, earning a 7-3 win on an 80-degree sunny Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

- Jake Gelof became the fifth Loon in 2025 with a multi-homer game. The 23-year-old rocked Manuel Rodriguez twice. In the first, he highlighted a four-run inning with a 347-foot blast to left field. It was gone in a flash, with a 109 mph exit velocity. Gelof did it again in the third, smacking a 1-2 pitch to deep left field. That longball was lifted 357 feet and was 102 mph off the bat.

- Great Lakes' first two runs and final run in the game were aided by pristine baserunning. In the first, Kendall George singled aboard, then stole second and third base. Eduardo Quintero ripped a single to left field to draw first blood. Quintero stole second, his first of two in the contest. A Logan Wagner double to right-center field made it 2-0. Wagner has an RBI in eight of nine played in August.

- In the top of the ninth, Kendall George reached on a fielder's choice. The 20-year-old stole second base, his third of the game and 72nd of the season. The swipe gave Great Lakes their 204th this season, a new franchise record. In 2024, the Loons had 203 stolen bases in 130 games. Eduardo Quintero added his second of the game later in the frame. A wild pitch plated George.

- The Loons' bullpen scoreless inning streak was extended to 16.2 innings. Evan Shaw earned the win, with two scoreless. Nicolas Cruz punched out two and retired each batter he faced. Christian Ruebeck, after a single, struck out the side to finish the contest.

- Great Lakes starter Payton Martin permitted three runs in four innings, stranding six Timber Rattlers. Wisconsin earned two runs in the first inning via a Marco Dinges two-run homer, and Jesús Made knocked an RBI triple in the second inning.

Rounding Things Out

With a three-steal game, Kendall George has 72 stolen bases. The Loons' single-season record is 73, achieved by Dee-Strange Gordon in 2009.

Up Next

The Loons and Timber Rattlers are back to night games for the next three. Tomorrow, Thursday, August 14th, will have a first pitch at 7:40 pm ET.

