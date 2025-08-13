Benjamin's Walk-Off Grand Slam Completes Ninth Inning Comeback in Captains' 9-7 Win over Chiefs

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (27-17, 62-48) defeated the Peoria Chiefs (17-26, 43-65) by a final score of 9-7 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Trailing 7-3 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Captains put together a six-run ninth inning capped off by a two-out, walk-off grand slam by 3B Juan Benjamin. This was Lake County's first walk-off grand slam since at least 2005.

The Captains started the scoring for the afternoon in the bottom of the first with a two-out RBI double from RF Esteban González. His 20 th double of the season gave Lake County an immediate 1-0 edge.

Two frames later, Chiefs CF Andrew Sojka, who made his MiLB debut on Wednesday, tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI double, his first career MiLB hit and RBI. Three batters later, Peoria took its first lead of the day on an RBI single from 3B Anyelo Encarnacion, which put the Chiefs ahead 2-1 in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the third, González would tie the game at 2-2 with a two-out RBI single, his second two-out RBI hit of the afternoon. Benjamin would then break the tie in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout, putting Lake County back in front 3-2.

Following a scoreless sixth inning, a pair of RBI doubles from Peoria RF Ian Petrutz and LF Brayden Jobert would give the Chiefs the lead once more, putting them ahead 4-3.

Peoria would tack on critical insurance in the top of the eighth inning on back-to-back RBI singles from Petrutz and Encarnacion, with another run scoring courtesy of an ensuing throwing error on Encarnacion's single. Entering the bottom of the ninth, Peoria led 7-3 with just three outs to get.

Captains 2B Garrett Howe, who made his High-A debut on Wednesday, would kickstart Lake County's ninth inning rally with a solo home run. His first career High-A hit and home run cut the Captains' deficit to 7-4.

After two consecutive outs, SS Jose Devers reached on a fielding error with Lake County down to its final strike. C Bennett Thompson, who made his High-A debut on Wednesday, then hit a single to record his second hit of the game and put the tying run at the plate.

With the Captains down to their final strike again, González sent a soft pop up into shallow left field that dropped on a fielding error. Devers scored from third on the play to make it a 7-5 ballgame. Immediately after, DH Maick Collado drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases.

Benjamin then worked what turned out to be a seven-pitch at-bat that eventually ended the game.

With a 2-2 count, and the Captains down to their final strike for the third time, the Santiago, Dominican Republic native fouled off a pitch and took a ball to make the count full. He finally hit a no-doubt, walk-off grand slam to right field. Benjamin's third home run of the season, and first career homer at Classic Auto Group Park, sealed Lake County's heroic six-run ninth inning and a 9-7 Captains victory.

Peoria RHP Jawilme Ramirez (L, 5-2) suffered his fifth loss of the season for the visitors. The right-hander entered the game to begin the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing six runs (one earned) on three hits, while issuing one walk.

Lake County LHP Luis Flores (1-0) earned the victory in his High-A debut, striking out one and issuing one walk in a scoreless, hitless ninth inning of relief.

The third game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Chiefs is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. It will be Dawg Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will pay special tribute to Retrievers. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Juan Benjamin hit a walk-off grand slam on Wednesday afternoon. This marked just the second walk-off grand slam in the Midwest League this season, and the first since West Michigan 1B/3B Izaac Pacheco versus Great Lakes on May 25. Benjamin's walk-off grand slam was also his first home run since June 21 at South Bend, and the first grand slam of his professional career.

- In his High-A debut, INF Garrett Howe hit a solo home run to begin the bottom of the ninth inning for his first career High-A home run and hit on Wednesday afternoon. The 2024 11 th -round pick out of Samford hit one home run in his previous 97 professional games (all with Single-A Lynchburg) across 2024 and 2025.

- OF Esteban González went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday afternoon. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native is batting .571 (4-for-7) with four RBI in the first two games of this week's series versus Peoria.







