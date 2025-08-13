Bonilla Transferred from a Fort Myers
August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. RHP Julio Bonilla has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Bonilla will wear #50. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with 14 on the injured list and one on the Temporarily Inactive List.
Cedar Rapids continues its seven-game series with Quad Cities with a doubleheader this afternoon beginning at 12:05.
