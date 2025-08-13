Wilkinson and Schlesinger Spin Seventh Captains Shutout in 8-0 Win over Chiefs

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (26-17, 61-48) defeated the Peoria Chiefs (17-25, 43-64) by a final score of 8-0 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County LHPs Matt Wilkinson (W, 4-9) and Rafe Schlesinger (S, 1) combined to toss the Captains' seventh shutout of the season to begin this week's series.

Wilkinson earned his fourth win of the year thanks to five shutout innings of work. For the first time this season, the portsider did not issue a single walk, allowing five hits and throwing seven strikeouts in 74 pitches (54 strikes). Four of Wilkinson's five hits allowed were singles, with his lone extra-base hit surrendered being a two-out double in the top of the fourth inning by Chiefs 3B Deniel Ortiz, MLB Pipeline 's No. 24 Cardinals prospect.

In his High-A debut, Schlesinger earned his first professional save with four scoreless innings of piggyback relief. The southpaw allowed just one hit and three walks, while throwing four strikeouts in 64 pitches (37 strikes). His only hit permitted was a single in the top of the eighth inning by Peoria SS Jesus Baez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 7 Cardinals prospect.

Offensively, the Captains broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run single from DH Esteban González. The 22-year-old reached base four times on Tuesday night, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, two runs scored, two walks, and two stolen bases.

Lake County then scored two runs in the fifth, seventh, and eighth innings, respectively.

In the bottom of the fifth, 1B Maick Collado and 2B Juan Benjamin hit back-to-back RBI doubles to extend the Captains' lead to 4-0. Two frames later, Lake County began the bottom of the seventh inning with four straight singles, the last two of which from C Johnny Tincher and Collado each drove in a run. Then, in the home half of the eighth, a two-run single from RF Ryan Cesarini rounded out the scoring for the night.

As a team, the Captains went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the contest.

Chiefs RHP Nate Dohm (L, 0-1), MLB Pipeline 's No. 17 Cardinals prospect, suffered his first loss with Peoria in his second start with the team. The right-hander allowed one run on one hit, while throwing five strikeouts to three walks in two innings pitched.

The second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Chiefs is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. It will be Ditch Work Day at the ballpark, as well as Senior Day, presented by Medical Mutual. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Esteban González recorded two hits, two runs scored, two walks, and two stolen bases on Tuesday night. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native tallied the seventh Midwest League game with these marks this year, becoming the fifth Midwest League player with at least two hits, two runs scored, two walks, and two stolen bases in a game this season.

- LHP Matt Wilkinson threw seven strikeouts across five scoreless innings on Tuesday night. With 102 strikeouts this season, the 2023 10 th -round pick out of Central Arizona College (JUCO) is now one of just two Midwest League pitchers with at least 100 strikeouts this year (also current Great Lakes Loons and former Dayton Dragons LHP Adam Serwinowski).

- OF Ryan Cesarini extended his hitting streak to seven games across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg with a pair of singles on Tuesday night. The 2024 14 th -round pick out of Saint Joseph's has hit safely in each of his first six High-A games, batting .348 (8-for-23) with five runs, one double, one triple, one home run, four RBI, five walks, two stolen bases, and a 1.073 OPS for the Captains.

- INF Juan Benjamin hit his 18 th double of the season on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old leads the Midwest League with 13 doubles since July 1.







