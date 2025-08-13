Judkins Goes 7 2/3, Nuts Rally for 4-3 Win

August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Grant Judkins fired 7 2/3 innings, setting a new professional high, and the Lansing Lugnuts (18-25, 54-55) scored two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to beat the Dayton Dragons (13-27, 34-71), 4-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

Judkins, the Midwest League's leader with 116 1/3 innings pitched, surpassed his previous high of seven innings with a tidy 90-pitch, three-hit, four-K gem before yielding to Blaze Pontes for the final out of the eighth.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Lugnuts rallied to take a 3-2 lead on a Cameron Leary RBI fielder's choice and Ryan Lasko RBI infield single.

An inning later, Leary drew a bases-loaded to walk for an insurance run - one that proved significant when a pair of errors from second baseman Casey Yamauchi and closer Mark Adamiak allowed the Dragons to pull within one on a Carter Graham RBI single.

Adamiak set down Yerlin Confidan on a foulout and Peyton Stovall on a flyout to finish off his league-leading 18th save and halt Lansing's four-game losing streak.

In the win, Yamauchi went 2-for-3 with a walk and his 12th stolen base.

The Lugnuts and Dragons will next play a special Coors Light Thirsty Thursday doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. (with gates opening at 4 p.m.) to make up Tuesday night's rainout. Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange those tickets in person at the stadium box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to one of the 11 remaining home gates in the Lugnuts' 2025 season.

