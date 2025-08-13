Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (1:05 PM at Lansing)

August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 l Game #105 (40)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-26, 34-70) at Lansing Lugnuts (17-25, 53-55)

RH Johnathan Harmon (0-0, 1.93) vs. RH Grant Judkins (7-7, 4.14)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series. The Dragons are 4-8 vs. Lansing this season (3-3 in Lansing).

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton and Lansing were rained out without a pitch being thrown. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday at 5:05 pm. The Wednesday game schedule is unchanged as a 1:05 pm start to a nine-inning game.

Last Series vs. Lake County: The Dragons went 2-4 in the series. Lake County outscored the Dragons 28-20 in the six games. The Dragons hit .237 as a team and hit one home run in the series, averaging 3.3 runs/game. The Dragons team ERA in the series was 4.17 and they had two errors in the set.

Transactions: Infielder Davis Wendzel, who was with the Dragons on a Triple-A rehab assignment, has been returned to Louisville and activated from the injured list.

Team Notes:

In the Dragons last series at Lansing June 24-29, they set season highs in a series for several offensive categories including runs (52 in 6 games; 8.7 runs/game); team batting average (.314), hits (71; 11.8 hits/game), extra base hits (30), team batting average with runners in scoring position (.338), and hits with runners in scoring position (25). The Dragons split that six-game series.

Player Notes:

Today's Dayton starting pitcher, Johnathan Harmon, returned from Tommy John elbow surgery last Wednesday (August 6) to make his first appearance in a Full-Season league since June 12, 2024 with the Dragons, when he left the game due to elbow pain in the first inning (he did make three rehab appearances in the ACL last month). Harmon did not allow a run over his final 19 innings with the Dragons in 2024 and began Wednesday's game with four scoreless innings before allowing the only Lake County run of the night in the fifth.

Anthony Stephan has an 11-game hitting streak, going 15 for 43 (.349) with three home runs and two doubles, seven RBI, and four walks, raising his batting average from .253 to .271.

Jack Moss in his first 18 games with the Dragons is 17 for 52 (.327) with seven walks and an OBP of .406.

Ariel Almonte over his last 14 games is 15 for 51 (.294) with two home runs and three doubles.

Carter Graham in his last eight games is 10 for 28 (.357) with one home run and two doubles.

Yerlin Confidan in the last series with Lake County went 8 for 21 (.381) with a double and three RBI.

Graham Osman in his last five games: 1.15 ERA, 15.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 11 BB, 17 SO.

Cody Adcock in his last seven games: 1.42 ERA, 12.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 11 SO.

Brody Jessee in his last five games: 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, August 14 (5:05 pm, Game 1): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-6, 4.33) at Lansing RH Kenya Huggins (0-0, 3.60)

Thursday, August 14, Game 2): Dayton TBA at Lansing RH Kyle Robinson (4-4, 4.53)

Friday, August 15 (7:05 pm): RH Jose Montero (5-4, 4.28) at Lansing RH Corey Avant (4-6, 3.74)

Saturday, August 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-9, 6.55) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (2-6, 4.90)

Sunday, August 17 (1:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-3, 5.44) at Lansing LH Ryan Magdic (0-1, 9.00)

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







