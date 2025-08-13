Great Lakes Fast Start Stops Rattlers

August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Great Lakes Loons were up 4-0 five batters into Wednesday's game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field. While the Rattlers got close, the Loons went on to a 7-4 win to even the series at 1-1.

Kendal George, the Midwest League leader in stolen bases, singled, stole second, and stole third to start the game for the Loons (60-48 overall, 26-17 second half). Eduardo Quintero drove in George with a single for a 1-0 lead. Then, Quintero stole second. A one-out double by Logan Wagner scored Quintero. Jake Gelof followed with a two-run homer to left and Loons were up 4-0 before the Rattlers had a chance to hit.

Wisconsin (49-59, 15-28) made the most of their opportunity at the plate in the first two innings and it was Jes ú s Made contributing from the lead-off spot in both innings. Made singled to start the bottom of the first. He had an easy jog around the bases when Marco Dinges crushed a one-out homer to the Rattlers bullpen.

In the bottom of the second, Daniel Guilarte singled with one out. Made ripped a line drive to the corner in right for an RBI triple to pull the Rattlers to within a run. However, Made would be left stranded at third when the inning ended.

Gelof pushed the Loons lead back out to three in the third inning when he launched his second two-run home run of the game.

The Rattlers had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luis Castillo walked with one out and Luis Pe ñ a singled with two outs. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position with Dinges at the plate. However, a close 2-2 pitch was called strike to end the opportunity for Wisconsin.

That out started a streak of thirteen consecutive Rattlers batters retired by Great Lakes pitching. Wisconsin's bullpen matched the Loons relievers as Jack Seppings and Anthony Flores both worked two scoreless innings.

George was a one-man rally in the top of the ninth to give Great Lakes an insurance run in the top of the ninth. He beat out a potential double play ball to reach base with one out on a fielder's choice, stole his third base of the game, and went to third on an error. A wild pitch that didn't get too far from catcher Andrick Nava, was far enough for George to sprint home for a 7-3 lead. George has 72 stolen bases on the season.

Luiyin Alastre singled to start the Wisconsin ninth inning before Christian Ruebeck closed out the game with three straight strikeouts.

Made went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 8-for-20 during the streak.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Tanner Gillis (2-2, 2.08) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Great Lakes has named Brooks Auger (3-7, 5.53) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

Blue Print Service Company is sponsoring a collectible 8-1/2" x 11" photo of Made, the #1 prospect in the Brewers system for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game.

Also, the man, the myth, the legend, Mr. John O'Hurley - J. Peterman himself from Seinfeld, graces us with his presence on TV Sitcom Night for a pregame Meet & Greet in the Fox Club with one picture or autograph per person. O'Hurley, his voice, a velvet echo in the annals of television history, will also host a post-game round of Seinfeld trivia in the Fox Club as part of this TV Sitcom Night ticket package.

Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. The Timber Rattlers invite you to participate in Stand Up To Cancer during this game, too.

The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm and available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

GL 402 000 001 - 7 9 0

WIS 210 000 000 - 3 8 2

HOME RUNS:

GL:

Jake Gelof (8th, 1 on in 1st inning off Manuel Rodriguez, 1 out)

Jake Gelof (9th, 1 on in 3rd inning off Manuel Rodriguez, 1 out)

WIS:

Marco Dinges (7th, 1 on in 1st inning off Payton Martin, 1 out)

WP: Evan Shaw (1-2)

LP: Manuel Rodriguez (1-4)

TIME: 2:48

ATTN: 4,763







Midwest League Stories from August 13, 2025

