Chiefs Release 2026 Schedule

August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs announced the release of their 2026 schedule on Wednesday evening.

After opening the 2025 season at home, the team will hit the road to begin the 2026 campaign. The Chiefs open their 44th season of professional baseball on Friday, April 3 at Cedar Rapids. The home opener will follow on Tuesday, April 7 against the South Bend Cubs. It will be South Bend's only trip to Dozer Park in 2026.

The 2026 slate features a balanced schedule. The Chiefs will alternate road and home series through June, not playing more than six consecutive games in any one city. Peoria will partake in a nine-game road trip from July 7-July 19, which includes the MLB All-Star Break.

Following a one-year hiatus, the Chiefs will be home on Saturday, July 4 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The city of Peoria's downtown fireworks display will follow that game. Fans are encouraged to stick around, as the festivities will be observable from Dozer Park. The Independence Day tilt is part of a six-game homestand that kicks off on June 30.

The Chiefs will also be home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21). Peoria will wrap up the regular season at home against Quad Cities from September 1-6, which coincides with Labor Day weekend.

In total, he club will play 132 games- 66 at Dozer Park and 66 games on the road. Most series will consist of six games, played Tuesday through Sunday. Monday will serve as a league-wide off day.

In the month of August, the Chiefs will host their only 12-game homestand and take part in their only 12-game road trip of the season. Peoria will entertain Quad Cities (August 4-9) and Beloit (August 11-16) for two straight weeks. Then, the Chiefs hit the road and head to Lansing (August 18-23) and West Michigan (August 25-30). It will mark the club's first trip to West Michigan since 2021.

Peoria will play all Midwest League West Division foes at least 15 times in 2026. They will play the Beloit Sky Carp and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 24 times each. The entire schedule can be found below.

Game times and promotions for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date. Returning season ticket holders will receive information via mail about how to renew for the upcoming season. For more information, fans can visit peoriachiefs.com or call (309) 680-4000.

2026 Peoria Chiefs Schedule

April 3-5: at Cedar Rapids (MIN)

April 7-12: vs South Bend (CHC)

April 14-19: at Wisconsin (MIL)

April 21-26: vs Cedar Rapids (MIN)

April 28-May 3: at Great Lakes(LAD)

May 5-10: vs Wisconsin (MIL)

May 12-17: at Beloit (MIA)

May 19-24: vs Cedar Rapids (MIN)

May 26-31: at Wisconsin (MIL)

June 2-7: vs Beloit (MIA)

June 9-14: at South Bend (CHC)

June 16-21: vs Dayton (CIN)

June 23-28: at Beloit (MIA)

June 30-July 5: vs Wisconsin (MIL)

July 7-12: at Quad Cities (KC)

July 17-19: at South Bend (CHC)

July 21-26: vs West Michigan (DET)

July 28-August 2: at Cedar Rapids (MIN)

August 4-9: vs Quad Cities (KC)

August 11-16: vs Beloit (MIA)

August 18-23: at Lansing (Athletics)

August 25-30: at West Michigan (DET)

September 1-6: vs Quad Cities (KC)







Midwest League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.