Cubs Take Second Straight over Carp

August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp dropped a 12-1 decision to the South Bend Cubs Wednesday night before a terrific crowd at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp and Cubs are now tied atop the Midwest League Western Division standings with 22 games to play in the second half.

The Cubs plated two runs in the second and one in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead behind the strong pitching of Erian Rodriguez.

The Carp plated their only run in the sixth inning when Brandon Compton knocked in Cam Cannarella on a groundout. Cannarella recorded the first two hits of his professional career, both of them doubles.

Ian Lewis was also terrific at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch. The duo accounted for all four Sky Carp hits.

Noble Meyer (1-4) took the loss after allowed two runs in three innings.

The Carp and the Cubs will meet again Thursday at 6:05 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursday, with discounted Miller Lite and Busch Light all evening long!

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.