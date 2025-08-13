Cubs Take Second Straight over Carp
August 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Sky Carp dropped a 12-1 decision to the South Bend Cubs Wednesday night before a terrific crowd at ABC Supply Stadium.
The Carp and Cubs are now tied atop the Midwest League Western Division standings with 22 games to play in the second half.
The Cubs plated two runs in the second and one in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead behind the strong pitching of Erian Rodriguez.
The Carp plated their only run in the sixth inning when Brandon Compton knocked in Cam Cannarella on a groundout. Cannarella recorded the first two hits of his professional career, both of them doubles.
Ian Lewis was also terrific at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch. The duo accounted for all four Sky Carp hits.
Noble Meyer (1-4) took the loss after allowed two runs in three innings.
The Carp and the Cubs will meet again Thursday at 6:05 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursday, with discounted Miller Lite and Busch Light all evening long!
