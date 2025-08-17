Carp Fall Short in 5-3 Loss to Cubs

BELOIT - The Sky Carp had plenty of opportunities on Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium, but fell just short in a 5-3 defeat to South Bend.

The loss again dropped the Carp one game behind the Cubs in the Midwest League Western Division. There are 19 games remaining in the second half.

The Cubs scored a pair of runs in the opening inning, but it didn't take long for the Carp to respond. Wilson Weber led off the bottom of the second inning with a home run to make it 2-1.

Garret Forrester and Echedry Vargas singled, and Emaarion Boyd followed with an RBI double down the right field line. That turned into a pair of runs and Boyd ended at third on a throwing error by the Cubs to make it 3-2, Carp.

While the Sky Carp offense was held scoreless for the remainder of the game, the Cubs were adding single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to take command of the game.

The Carp finished the game 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base in the defeat.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will meet in the series finale Sunday at 1:05 p.m. It's Beloit Health System Day, along with Sunday Family Funday!

