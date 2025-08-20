All-Around Performance Keys Carp 5-0 Win

BELOIT - The Sky Carp put together one of their finest all-around performances of the season in Tuesday night's 5-0 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp remained tied atop the Midwest League Western Division with 17 games remaining after the Cubs defeated Cedar Rapids 3-2.

The Sky Carp pitching staff was the star again after recording their second straight shutout. They held the Rattlers to just three hits while recording 16 strikeouts.

The offense was solid as well, recording 10 hits including a pair of triples.

Karson Milbrandt (2-4) allowed just one hit and one walk in five innings, striking out 10 along the way. Joey Viloni made his Sky Carp debut and retired all six batters he faced, striking out four of them.

Juan Reynoso retired all three batters he faced in his Carp debut, and Justin Storm worked out of a first-and-third, nobody-out jam in the ninth to close the game out.

The Carp got on the board in the second inning on an RBI singly from Echedry Vargas. Brandon Compton made it 3-0 with an RBI triple, and Wilson Weber knocked home Compton with a groundout to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Carp closed the scoring in the seventh on an RBI double from Aiva Arquette, his second hit of the night.

