Cubs Walk off Kernels 3-2 on Kalmer's Sacrifice Fly

South Bend, IN - In one of the most closely contested games of the season at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs prevailed in walk-off fashion Tuesday night. Matching up with the first-half division champion Cedar Rapids Kernels (64-51), the Cubs (50-64) eked out a 3-2 victory to remain in a tie for first place in the second-half standings. First baseman Brian Kalmer delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly for the Cubs' third walk-off win of the season.

Unsurprisingly, the Cubs and Kernels put together a close, well-pitched contest late in the season. South Bend's Connor Schultz and Cedar Rapids' Ty Langenberg, two former college teammates at Iowa, each threw well as the starting pitchers. Langenberg completed seven innings for his third consecutive quality start, allowing two earned runs while striking out five. Schultz couldn't qualify for a quality start of his own, but he still impressed with 5.2 innings pitched, one earned run allowed, and six strikeouts.

The Cubs wasted no time in scoring the night's first run, putting pressure on Langenberg in the opening frame. Center fielder Leonel Espinoza and designated hitter Edgar Alvarez each singled with nobody out, setting up runners on the corners for shortstop Cristian Hernandez. He grounded into a double play, but Espinoza scored from third to give South Bend an early lead.

Schultz protected the lead well early, throwing just 31 pitches and allowing only two Kernels to reach in the first three innings. However, he ran into a two-out rally in the fourth, as center fielder Caden Kendle singled on the infield to extend the inning. The Cubs made two errors on the next ground ball, as third baseman Drew Bowser airmailed the throw to first, allowing Kendle to score. The lob back to the infield got away as well, allowing the hitter to reach third before Schultz locked in and ended the inning with the game tied 1-1.

Cedar Rapids would jump ahead in the fifth, again scoring with two outs. Shortstop Marek Houston picked up his first High-A hit and stole second base, setting himself up to score on a first-pitch single. It came from catcher Eduardo Tait, who roped a changeup into right field to put the Kernels in front.

The Cubs missed out on a couple of additional chances against Langenberg, leaving a runner at second in the third and the fourth. However, they put the leadoff man on in the sixth, as Alvarez overcame an 0-2 count to take a walk. Catcher Ariel Armas later sent him home to tie the game, doubling to the left-field corner for his Midwest League-leading 25th August hit. The RBI double also earned Armas a six-game hit streak that dates back to the start of last week's series in Beloit.

Cedar Rapids threatened to push back ahead in the seventh. Right-hander Dominic Hambley, who relieved Schultz and recorded the final out of the sixth, returned and followed a leadoff single with a walk, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position. He struck out the next man, though, and righty Jackson Kirkpatrick did the rest after a pitching change. With a sliding catch from left fielder Kade Snell and a strikeout, Kirkpatrick stranded the two runners and preserved the tie game.

Kirkpatrick would return for the eighth and strike out two before turning things over to right-hander Luis Martinez-Gomez in the ninth. In keeping the game tied, Martinez-Gomez received some help from the infield around him. First, on a would-be single into shallow right field, the runner at first base interfered with Brian Kalmer as he chased the ball, forcing an out call. Armas later threw out Kyle DeBarge, one of the league leaders with 62 stolen bases, on a caught stealing to end the top of the ninth.

Meanwhile, Cedar Rapids reliever Nick Trabacchi twirled a perfect eighth inning before returning for the bottom of the ninth. He immediately struggled, walking Armas and Snell with nobody out. Second baseman Miguel Pabon then grounded out, moving the runners to second and third with one out. Up came Kalmer, who lined out to right on the third pitch he saw. Armas dashed home from third base, the throw to the plate sailed high, and the Cubs won the game.

The Cubs and Kernels will square off again at 7:05 PM on Wednesday. Two right-handers, Kevin Valdez for South Bend and Jacob Kisting for Cedar Rapids, are scheduled to pitch.







